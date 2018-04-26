Best of Sarasota 2018
Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll
Presenting the winners of our Best of 2018 readers’ poll.
Food & Drink
Best Amish Restaurant
Runners-up: Der Dutchman, Miller’s Dutch Kitchen
Best Japanese Restaurant
DaRuMa Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge
Runners-up: JPan, Pacific Rim
Best Sushi (nonchain)
Runners-up: Pacific Rim, Yume
Best French Restaurant
Runners-up: Bijou Café, Maison Blanche
Best Latin Restaurant
Runners-up: Columbia, Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine
Best Italian Restaurant (nonchain)
Runners-up: Mediterraneo, Cafe Baci
Best Seafood Restaurant (nonchain)
Walt’s Fish Market and Restaurant
Runners-up: Owen’s Fish Camp, Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Runners-up: Veg & Grill, Simon’s Coffee House
Best Mexican Restaurant
Runners-up: El Toro Bravo, Two Senoritas
Best Venice Restaurant (nonchain)
Sharky’s on the Pier (and Fins)
Runners-up: Cassariano, Crow’s Nest
Best Manatee County/Lakewood Ranch Restaurant
Runners-up: Lucky Pelican, Beach Bistro
Best Brunch
Runners-up: Made, Libby’s Café + Bar
Best Hotel Bar
Runners-up: Westin Rooftop, Aloft
Best Local Brewery
Runners-up: Calusa Brewing, Big Top Brewing Company
Best Restaurant Bathroom
Runners-up: Louies Modern, Michael’s On East
Best Breakfast
Runners-up: Station 400, Sun Garden Café
Best Date-Night Restaurant
Runners-up: Indigenous, Selva
Best Thai Restaurant
Runners-up: Isan Thai Restaurant, The Drunken Poet
Best Place for Ramen
Best Restaurant View
Runners-up: Ophelia’s On the Bay, Chart House
Best Restaurant for Steak (nonchain)
Runners-up: Alpine Steakhouse, Rosebuds
Best Restaurant for Steak (chain)
Runners-up: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Connors Steak & Seafood
Best Restaurant Wine List
Runners-up: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Capital Grille
Best Burger (nonchain)
Runners-up: Shakespeare’s Craft Beer and Gastro Pub, Gecko’s Grill & Pub
Best Taco
Runners-up: Poppo’s Taco, Fuzzy’s, Surf Shack (tie)
Best Barbecue (nonchain)
Runners-up: Brick’s Smoked Meats, Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Best Caterer
Runners-up: Morton’s Gourmet Market, Mattison’s
Best Coffee Shop (nonchain)
Runners-up: The Clever Cup, Buddy Brew
Best New Restaurant
Runners-up: Napulé, Brick’s Smoked Meats
Best Place for Dessert
Runners-up: Euphemia Haye, Cheesecake Factory
Best Pizza (nonchain)
Runners-up: Solorzano Bros., Valentino’s
Best Sandwich
Corkscrew Deli Cuban
Runners-up: Main Bar Italian, Anna’s Deli Surfer
Best Gourmet Market/Grocery Store
Runners-up: The Fresh Market, Lucky’s Market
Best Place to Buy Wine
Runners-up: Trader Joe’s, Michael’s Wine Cellar
Best Bakery
Runners-up: C’est La Vie, Morton’s Gourmet Market
Best Sports Bar
Runners-up: Evie’s, Duffy’s Sports Grill
Best Craft Cocktail
Siren at Jack Dusty
Runners-up: Blackberry Bramble at State Street Eating House & Cocktails, Sir Sazerac at Pangea
Best Happy Hour
Runners-up: Selva, Brio Tuscan Grille
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Runners-up: Worden Farm, Empanadas by Stef
Best Doughnut Shop
Runners-up: Peachey’s Baking Company (formerly Amish Baking Company), Dunkin Donuts
Best Oyster Bar
Runners-up: Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Best Waitstaff
Runners-up: University Park Country Club, Yoder’s
Best Food Truck
Runners-up: Peachey’s Baking Company (formerly Amish Baking Company), BulGoGi
Best Restaurant for Kids
Arts & Entertainment
Best Fund-raising Gala
Runners-up: Orchid Ball, Van Wezel Foundation Gala
Best Performing Arts Group
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-up: Asolo Repertory Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre
Best Festival or Special Event
Runners-up: Forks & Corks, Sarasota Film Festival, World Rowing Championships (tie)
Best Place to Hear Live Music
Runners-up: Mattison’s City Grille, Gator Club
Best Singles Hotspot
Runners-up: Gator Club, Boca Kitchen Bar & Market
Best Art Gallery (not museum)
Runners-up: Oddity Tattoo, Dabbert Gallery
Goods & Services
Best Hair Salon
Runners-up: Cutting Loose, Yellow Strawberry
Best Barber
Runners-up: Modern Gents, Fresko Fadez Barbershop
Best Beauty Specialist
Runners-up: NeoDerm Aesthetics, Spa Hollywood
Best Nail Salon
Runners-up: AJ Nails, Blossom Nails
Best Lighting Store
Runners-up: Bee Ridge Lighting, Light Up Your Life
Best Rug Store (nonchain)
Runners-up: Art to Walk On, Blu Home
Best Vintage/Antique Store
Runners-up: Bon Bon Vintage, Woman’s Exchange
Best Women’s Clothing Store (nonchain)
Runners-up: Foxy Lady, La Femme Fatale
Best Men’s Clothing Store (nonchain)
Runners-up: Martin Freeman, Island Pursuit
Best Store for Gala Fashion (nonchain)
Runners-up: The Met, Foxy Lady
Best Swimsuit Store
Runners-up: Everything But Water, Shore
Best Jeweler (nonchain)
Runners-up: Coffrin Jewelers, Carats Fine Jewelry
Best Florist
Runners-up: Victoria Blooms, Flowers by Fudgie
Best Home Accessories Store (nonchain)
Runners-up: Pecky Interiors, Bon Bon Vintage
Best Contemporary Furniture Store (nonchain)
Runners-up: Blu Home, Soft Square (tie), Copenhagen Imports
Best Tattoo Parlor
Runners-up: Kingdom Studio, Webber Street Studios
Best Place to Pamper Your Pooch
Runners-up: Bark and Bath, Wet Noses
Best Retirement (Continuing Care) Facility
Runners-up: Plymouth Harbor, Pines of Sarasota
Best Home Health Care Company
Runners-up: Nurse On Call; Approved Home Health, Family Home Health Services (tie)
Best Landscaping Company
Runners-up: Michael A. Gilkey, Inc., Critter Ridge
Best Local TV Personality
Runners-up: Scott Dennis, John Scalzi
Best Place to Work Out
Runners-up: LA Fitness, Crunch