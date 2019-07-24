Four Cocktails That Will Boost Your Summer Pool Party

Hot Sarasota days have us looking for new ways to cool down. For tips, we chatted with four local bartenders, who gave us recipes for their favorite summer drinks. Don’t feel like pulling it together yourself? Stop in and let a master mixologist whip it up for you.

Summertime Sling

Courtesy Made

Ingredients

2 ounces Del Maguey mezcal

1 ounce watermelon and basil syrup

1 ounce fresh pressed lime juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to shaking tin, add ice and shake well. Strain over new ice into glass. Garnish with lime peel. (Optional upgrade: Add mezcal-infused watermelon ice pop.)

Made's Summertime Sling Image: Courtesy Photo

The Diffuser

Courtesy State Street Eating House + Cocktails

Ingredients

2 ounces Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice gin

1 ounce Cocchi Americano

.75 ounces lemon juice

2 dashes floral bitters

Grapefruit soda

Mint sprig

Directions

Combine gin, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, floral bitters and shake. Pour into a Collins glass and top with grapefruit soda and mint sprig.

State Street's Diffuser Image: Hanna Powers

Fire in the Sky

Courtesy JPan at University Town Center

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Effen Yuzu vodka

.75 ounces lemongrass simple syrup

.25 ounces lime juice

.25 ounces Orgeat

Thai basil

Thai chili ice cube (optional upgrade)

Directions

Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Pour on top of the Thai chili ice cube in a coupe glass. Garnish with Thai basil.

JPan's Fire in the Sky Image: Courtesy Photo

Blood Orange Margarita

Courtesy Shore

Ingredients

1.5 ounces El Jimador Blanco tequila

.75 ounces Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur

1 ounce freshly squeezed blood orange juice

.5 ounces agave nectar

.25 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

Raw sugar

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake quickly. Rim the glass with raw sugar and add ice. Strain cocktail into glass. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange wheel.