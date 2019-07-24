Mix it up
Four Cocktails That Will Boost Your Summer Pool Party
Four local bartenders picked their summertime favorites, and we took notes.
Hot Sarasota days have us looking for new ways to cool down. For tips, we chatted with four local bartenders, who gave us recipes for their favorite summer drinks. Don’t feel like pulling it together yourself? Stop in and let a master mixologist whip it up for you.
Summertime Sling
Courtesy Made
Ingredients
2 ounces Del Maguey mezcal
1 ounce watermelon and basil syrup
1 ounce fresh pressed lime juice
Directions
Add all ingredients to shaking tin, add ice and shake well. Strain over new ice into glass. Garnish with lime peel. (Optional upgrade: Add mezcal-infused watermelon ice pop.)
The Diffuser
Courtesy State Street Eating House + Cocktails
Ingredients
2 ounces Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice gin
1 ounce Cocchi Americano
.75 ounces lemon juice
2 dashes floral bitters
Grapefruit soda
Mint sprig
Directions
Combine gin, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, floral bitters and shake. Pour into a Collins glass and top with grapefruit soda and mint sprig.
Fire in the Sky
Courtesy JPan at University Town Center
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Effen Yuzu vodka
.75 ounces lemongrass simple syrup
.25 ounces lime juice
.25 ounces Orgeat
Thai basil
Thai chili ice cube (optional upgrade)
Directions
Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Pour on top of the Thai chili ice cube in a coupe glass. Garnish with Thai basil.
Blood Orange Margarita
Courtesy Shore
Ingredients
1.5 ounces El Jimador Blanco tequila
.75 ounces Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur
1 ounce freshly squeezed blood orange juice
.5 ounces agave nectar
.25 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
Raw sugar
Directions
Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake quickly. Rim the glass with raw sugar and add ice. Strain cocktail into glass. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange wheel.