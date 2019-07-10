Blender bender
Where to Celebrate National Piña Colada Day in Sarasota
National Piña Colada Day only comes around once a year. Make the most of it.
The legendary piña colada, invented in Puerto Rico with fresh pineapple juice, coconut cream and heavy cream blended with rum and served in a hollowed-out coconut shell, was made famous by several bartenders in the late '50s. Here in Sarasota, we have many options when it comes to tropical cocktails, but a well-made piña colada still remains a favorite poolside summer drink. Here are five of my favorite destinations:
Zota Beach Resort
4711 Gulf of Mexico, Longboat Key, (941) 383-2451, zotabeachresort.com
Thick and frosty, with a Siesta Key Rum floater, this one belongs in the hand of someone swinging in a beach hammock.
Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar
5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 925-4444, creekseafood.com
Phillippi Creek takes it up a notch with its calypso piña colada, made with blue curaçao and toasted shredded coconut on top. A little umbrella and a water view at this tiki-style fish house complete the deal.
Tommy Bahama
300 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, (941) 388-2888, tommybahama.com
While Tommy Bahama's deliciously creamy frozen cocktail comes in a hurricane glass, the bigger draw is the piña colada cake: White chocolate mousse meets light and dark rum, outstanding layers of light yellow cake and crushed pineapple, with toasted coconut.
Sharky’s on the Pier
1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice, (941) 488-1456, sharkysonthepier.com
Probably my first cocktail as a tourist. Between the view and the casual vibe, this frozen medley is worthy of a second brain freeze as you sip away and take in our stunning sunsets.
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub
760 Broadway St., Longboat Key, (941) 383-2391, marvistadining.com
Whether you drive up Gulf of Mexico Drive or float to Mar Vista by boat, the frozen cocktails here are seriously delicious.
