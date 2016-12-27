Spirits of Sarasota
Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016
Our five favorite flavors from the past year of beverage, ahem, research.
We sampled a lot of adult potables in 2016. Here are the five that stood out for creativity as well as straight-up tastiness.
Because walnuts! Epicure's Corinthian Leather blends good whiskey with a delightful nuttiness.
For a legit ginger kick: The Table's Ginger Bee has real ginger spice and finishes with a tropical Key lime tartness.
When it comes to tequila, spice is nice: Capital Grille's Fire and Ice uses real peppers to deliver a noticeable kick without overpowering the tequila, then cools everything off with cucumber.
In praise of the fizz: Boca's Fine and Shandy is the most sophisticated drink I tried to satisfy my beer-in-a-cocktail fetish. IPA, bourbon, cherry liqueur--what's not to love?
A complex beauty: Veronica's Empress of India. This is the cocktail I'm most eager to try again in order to experience that fascinating combo of flavors, capped off by star anise.