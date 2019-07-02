  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Birds of paradise

Five Incredible Roasted Chicken Dishes (And One Excellent Recipe)

Chef Judi picks five Sarasota eateries that have mastered the art of simple, perfect roasted chicken, and shares her favorite Sunday afternoon recipe.

By Judi Gallagher 7/2/2019 at 9:46am

The roasted chicken entrée at Summer House

Image: Jenny Acheson

There might be nothing tastier than a perfectly roasted chicken. Buttery and juicy, with a crisp skin, it is considered a French classic and culinary students are often judged on their ability to do it right. Here in Sarasota, we have several succulent options:

Summer House

149 Avenida Messina, Siesta Key, (941) 260-2675, summerhousesiestakey.com
It takes an excellent steakhouse to prepare a true French roasted chicken. Summer House chef Evan Gastman has created an amazing dish, with a buttery half chicken served atop a savory brioche bread pudding, with a deeply flavored pan gravy. This is one dish I savor.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie

1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 487-7300, tableseide.com/libbys-neighborhood-brasserie
The new iteration of Libby's includes a large rotisserie that creates magic as it slowly rotates. The resulting chicken is juicy, flavorful and abundant. The skin is brown and flavors everything that awaits underneath.

Apollonia Mediterranean Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, (941) 359-4816, apolloniagrill.com
Apollonia serves a roasted Joyce Farms half-chicken with Greek herbs, garlic and lemon. Set upon a mix of orzo, tomato and feta, this is your summer go-to dish. (A second Apollonia location is opening soon at 4956 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, in The Landings.)

Lucky's Market

3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 260-1223, luckysmarket.com
Wednesdays are a popular day at Lucky's thanks to $5 deals on its roasted chicken. The chicken is moist and the skin is flavorful, but remember that the skin loses its crispiness once placed in a plastic container. Still, this bird is one of the best in the grocery world.

Michael's on East

1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-0007, bestfood.com
The roasted chicken lemonato is divine. The chicken is stuffed with spinach, dill and feta and plated alongside roasted potatoes, grilled zucchini and peppers, with an herb and lemon butter.

Sunday Afternoon Whole Roasted Chicken

From Recipes & Reflections of Chef Judi

Our go-to Sunday afternoon meal is a roasted chicken with lemon-flavored roasted potatoes and a rich pan gravy.

Ingredients

1 whole roasting chicken (4-5 pounds) or 2 smaller chickens
2 lemons
Fresh rosemary sprigs
Fresh thyme sprigs
3 tablespoons truffle butter
2 tablespoons truffle salt
3 tablespoons poultry seasoning
½ vidalia onion
Poultry seasoning
2 leeks, washed well, with the tops cut off

Directions 

1. The night before you plan to roast, air chill the chicken uncovered in the refrigerator. You may season with poultry seasoning and black pepper, but do not salt until ready to roast.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and place rack in roasting pan.

3. Remove chicken from refrigerator and season the cavity with truffle salt and poultry seasoning and fill, but do not over-stuff, with cut lemons and leeks, rosemary and thyme inside cavity. Rub chopped onion on skin.

4. Re-season the skin and rub soft truffle butter all over chicken.

5. Place in preheated oven upside down for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees with a convection roast and turn chicken right side up. Baste or brush chicken with drippings and more truffle butter.

6. Remove chicken when it reaches 160 degrees and let rest for 20 minutes. Internal temperature should rise to 165 degrees.

7. Serve with mashed cauliflower and pan gravy.

Filed under
Apollonia Grill, Lucky's Market, Libby's, michael's on east, chicken
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

This sophisticated destination for contemporary American cuisine is always being influenced by the global-travel passion of founder Michael Klauber. Since 19...

Editor’s Pick

Lucky's Market

$ American, Bakery 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, #430

“Organic for the 99 percent,” the Colorado-based Lucky’s chain offers great sales on organic produce and big savings on bulk items and house-cured meats. A h...

Editor’s Pick

Apollonia Mediterranean Grill

$$ Greek 8235 Cooper Creek Blvd

This handsome addition to the University Parkway dining scene presents a modern twist on Greek dishes.

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie

$$ French, New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasseries offers rich, satisfying food in a stylish, approachable space.

Editor’s Pick

Summer House

$$$$ New American, Seafood, Steakhouse 149 Avenida Messina

Pitched somewhere between Sarasota School of Architecture and Old Florida, Summer House’s design includes tall windows that allow Village people-watching, co...

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Chocoholic

Banyan Tree Chocolate Wins Award at International Chocolate Salon

07/02/2019 By Staff

Birds of paradise

Five Incredible Roasted Chicken Dishes (And One Excellent Recipe)

07/02/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Garden and Fun

New Sarasota Beer Garden Opens Today

07/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 5-10

07/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Havana Nights

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School Draws Dancers From Around the Globe

07/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

The Fabric of India

A Major Exhibition at The Ringling Explores Centuries of Textiles from the Indian Subcontinent

07/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Rankings

Coldwell Banker's Roger Pettingell Recognized Among Nation's Top 1,000 Agents by "REAL Trends" Report

07/01/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum's Palm Avenue Penthouse

06/28/2019 By Robert Plunket

Rankings

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Ranked Among Top Latino Agents in the U.S.

06/28/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

06/27/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Grants

The Exchange Awards $250,000 in Grants and Scholarships

07/02/2019 By Staff

Dept. of Sustainability

Tervis Introduces Recycled Tumblers

07/02/2019 By Staff

Newsmaker

Veronica Brady Is Out to Raise $20 Million to Build Phase One of The Bay

07/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Southwest Florida Water Management District Appoints New Governing Board Officers

07/01/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Chooses Program Director

07/02/2019 By Staff

Tiger Bay

Tiger Bay Club to Discuss Vaccinations at July 11 Luncheon

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota Doctor Among First to Earn ‘Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Expert’ Designation

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

Blake Medical Center Names Lisa Nummi Chief Operating Officer

06/30/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe