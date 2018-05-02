  1. Eat & Drink
Venice Seafood & Musical Festival, Sarasota Veg Fest, Cinco de Mayo and More Local Dining Events

Including a bakery pop-up that's raising money for mental illnesses and a Kentucky Derby party at the Ritz.

By Jordan Noyes 5/2/2018 at 11:39am

Shutterstock 1079120114 agdd2h

Image: Shutterstock

Retrobaked's Final Art Walk

May 4

Head to Bradenton's Village of the Arts for this beloved vegan, gluten-free bakery's final Art Walk pop-up (see the full story here). You'll find a menu of the bakery's greatest hits—including cupcakes, oatmeal creme pies, rice crispie treats, cookie sandwiches and more—as well as vendors like Sunshine Canning and Ray's Vegan Soul. For more info, visit retrobaked.com.  

New Kid on the Block

May 4 through 5

Pizzas, Burgers and Tacos (PbnT) aims to make a dent on Main Street with their own Cinco de Mayo festival. The event will feature $2 Tacos, $5 bottomless chips & salsa, $2 coronas, $3 margaritas and $3 sangria. Families encouraged. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

Sarasota Veg Fest

May 5

Featuring nationally renowned and local speakers, food (more than 100 veg-friendly vendors), live music and entertainment, Sarasota Veg Fest celebrates a healthy, compassionate and regenerative world as a part of Solutionary Events. Additionally, animal rescues, artistry, a kid zone, yoga classes and education zones will make for a fun, interactive day of sunny skies. With a focus on veganism, attendees will learn about vegan food, lifestyle and concepts.  The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

Two Senoritas Cinco de Mayo Street Party

May 5

Head downtown for this annual block party, which includes food, all-day-long $3.99 margaritas and Coronas, face-painting and more—including flamenco dancers, singers and a DJ, plus fun giveaways. 

Cinco de Mayo Street Party at Surf Shack 

May 5

Head to St. Armands for a Cinco de Mayo bash at the Surf Shack featuring $3 draft Coronoas, live music from 3-7 p.m., street tacos, flautas and "garbage can" burritos. Admission is free.

Kentucky Derby Party at Jack Dusty

May 5

Celebrate the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby—you wear your hat and sundress or bowtie and blazer, and the Jack Dusty team will serve the juleps and Derby-inspired food pairings. The most exciting two minutes in sports starts at 6:46 p.m. Sponsored by Woodford Reserve, Jack Dusty's Kentucky Derby celebration will include a best hat contest, best dressed contest, live music, raffle prizes and more.  Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Depressed Cake Shop at The Clever Cup

May 5

Supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the annual Depressed Cake Shop is a bakery that pops up once a year to raise awareness for mental health. Donations of cakes, cupcakes, cookies and similar treats by local professional and amateur bakers will be available for your consumption at The Clever Cup in Gulf Gate. The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Funds are raised for NAMI.

Venice Seafood & Music Festival

May 5 through 6

Enjoy musical performances, attractions and a delicious array of seafood at this year’s festival. Line up for heaps of choices sure to satisfy your palate, including Cajun-style crawfish, various raw bars, steamed snow crab, peel-and-eat shrimp and premium drinks. And while you enjoy the assortment, be captivated by some of Florida’s top musical talents, including Hard Lucky Society, Kettle of Fish, the Sarasota Steel Pan Band and Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. General admission is free.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Weekly Planner
The Clever Cup

$ Coffee and Tea 6530 Gateway Ave.

On any given morning, you’ll find this young Gulf Gate shop full of local business folks gabbing, young mamas and papas savoring a sip while their toddlers roll trains along the tables and women in yoga gear celebrating a successful session.

Health & Fitness

Health care

Ophthalmologist Named Nonprofit's Associate Medical Director

05/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

University of South Florida to Launch New Nursing Program in Sarasota

04/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Leader in Behavioral Health Appointed

04/27/2018 By Staff

Cold Play

We Tried It: Whole-Body Cryotherapy

04/26/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Nonprofit Grades Hospitals on Patient Safety

04/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Begins Offering Mobile Cryotherapy Treatments

04/25/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

