Irma
Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters
If you feel like you need to head to an evacuation shelter as Irma moves closer, here's a list of places you can turn to in Sarasota and Manatee (and don't worry, we didn't forget our furry friends).
Sarasota County Emergency Shelters
Booker Middle School, 2250 Myrtle St., Sarasota
Tuttle Elementary School, 2863 8th St., Sarasota
Bishop Nevins Academy, 4380 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
Sarasota High School, 1000 S. School Ave., Sarasota
Brookside Middle School, 3636 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota
Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St., Sarasota
Brentwood Elementary School, 2500 Vinson Ave., Sarasota
Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota
Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Ashton Elementary School, 5110 Ashton Road, Sarasota
Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road
Pine View School, 501 Old Venice Road, Venice
Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice
Glenallen Elementary School, 7050 Glenallen Blvd., North Port
North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port
Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port
Toledo Blade Elementary School, 1201 Geranium Ave., North Port
Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port
Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Road, Venice
Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
Manatee County Emergency Shelters
Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
Braden River Middle School, 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton
Braden River High, 6545 SR 70 East, Bradenton
Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th Street East, Palmetto
Daughtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave East, Bradenton
Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Avenue East, Bradenton
Haile Middle School, 9501 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
Johnson Middle School, 2121 26th Ave. E., Bradenton
Kinnan Elementary School, 3415 Tallevast Road, Sarasota
Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton
Manatee High School, 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton
McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton
Miller Elementary School, 4201 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton
Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
Myakka City Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
Oneco Elementary School, 5214 22nd Street Court East, Bradenton
Prine Elementary School, 3801 Southern Parkway, Bradenton
Rodgers Garden Elementary, 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton
Rowlett Elementary School, 3500 9th Street East, Bradenton
Seabreeze Elementary School, 3601 71st Street West, Bradenton
Tillman Elementary School, 1415 29th Street East, Palmetto
Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish
Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton
Witt Elementary School, 200 Rye Road, Bradenton
Pet-Friendly Shelters in Sarasota County
Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota
Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota
Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., Venice
Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 West Price Blvd., Venice
North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., Venice
Pet-Friendly Shelters in Manatee County
Braden River High, 6545 S.R. 70 East, Bradenton
Manatee High School, 1000 32nd St. W., Bradenton
Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto