Irma

Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters

If you feel like you need to head to an evacuation shelter as Irma moves closer, here's a list of places you can turn to in Sarasota and Manatee (and don't worry, we didn't forget our furry friends).

By Megan McDonald 9/6/2017 at 4:33pm

Shutterstock 125236457 zu2m4g

Image: Shutterstock

Sarasota County Emergency Shelters

Booker Middle School, 2250 Myrtle St., Sarasota

Tuttle Elementary School, 2863 8th St., Sarasota

Bishop Nevins Academy, 4380 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Sarasota High School, 1000 S. School Ave., Sarasota

Brookside Middle School, 3636 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota

Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St., Sarasota

Brentwood Elementary School, 2500 Vinson Ave., Sarasota

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Ashton Elementary School, 5110 Ashton Road, Sarasota

Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road 

Pine View School, 501 Old Venice Road, Venice

Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice

Glenallen Elementary School, 7050 Glenallen Blvd., North Port

North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port

Toledo Blade Elementary School, 1201 Geranium Ave., North Port

Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port

Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Road, Venice

Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port

Manatee County Emergency Shelters

Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton

Braden River Middle School, 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

Braden River High, 6545 SR 70 East, Bradenton

Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th Street East, Palmetto

Daughtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave East, Bradenton

Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Avenue East, Bradenton

Haile Middle School, 9501 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Johnson Middle School, 2121 26th Ave. E., Bradenton

Kinnan Elementary School, 3415 Tallevast Road, Sarasota

Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton

Manatee High School, 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton

McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton

Miller Elementary School, 4201 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto

Myakka City Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

Oneco Elementary School, 5214 22nd Street Court East, Bradenton

Prine Elementary School, 3801 Southern Parkway, Bradenton

Rodgers Garden Elementary, 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton

Rowlett Elementary School, 3500 9th Street East, Bradenton

Seabreeze Elementary School, 3601 71st Street West, Bradenton

Tillman Elementary School, 1415 29th Street East, Palmetto

Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton

Witt Elementary School, 200 Rye Road, Bradenton

Pet-Friendly Shelters in Sarasota County

Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., Venice

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 West Price Blvd., Venice

North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., Venice

Pet-Friendly Shelters in Manatee County

Braden River High, 6545 S.R. 70 East, Bradenton

Manatee High School, 1000 32nd St. W., Bradenton

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto

weather, hurricanes, Hurricane Irma
