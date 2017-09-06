Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?

With Hurricane Irma looming, it goes without saying that it's important to be prepared. Sarasota and Manatee county schools are closed on Friday, and the City of Venice and Manatee County have declared local states of emergency (Sarasota is expected to follow suit).

Sarasota County Emergency Services has put together an interactive "Know Your Zone" map that lists evacuation zones, evacuation routes, shelters and hospital locations. Enter your address and the county will show you that information based on your location, as well as information about how storm surge could affect your home or business.

For more information about "Know Your Zone" or hurricane preparedness, visit Sarasota County Emergency Services.