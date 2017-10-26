  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Sarasota Ballet opens its season with The Secret Garden, Fright Night on St. Armands and more.

By Ilene Denton 10/26/2017 at 11:03am

Sarasota ballet the secret garden lfnzg6

The Sarasota Ballet production of Will Tuckett's The Secret Garden.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Ballet

Sarasota Ballet presents Will Tuckett’s The Secret Garden

Oct. 27-29

Inventive puppetry enlivens this delightful, highly creative full-length ballet based on the classic Frances Hodgson Burnett book, which opens the Sarasota Ballet’s season with five performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. If you missed the world premiere in 2014, don’t make that same mistake! 

Giving hunger the blues john nemeth umwa2s

John Nemeth headlines Giving Hunger the Blues.

Image: Courtesy Giving Hunger the Blues

Giving Hunger the Blues

Oct. 28  

The big outdoor music festival has moved to the bayfront lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, and it’s added a Jazz on the Bay stage with national headliner Marion Meadows and his band, plus seven more local and regional jazz artists. Headlining the R&B stage are nationally recognized blues artists John Nemeth and Albert Castiglia. The festival is part of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County’s InspireSarasota! festivities, and proceeds benefit the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program and the Generoso Foundation.

Selby gardens spooktacular 2016 pwlgki

Selby Spooktacular 2016

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Spooktacular

Oct. 29

Family fun at Selby Gardens, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, seed planting and, for older kids, a mad scientist experiment center. Michael’s On East is bringing out the grill for lunch fare, and an ice cream truck will be there, too. Details here.

Halloween zf9twr

Image: Shutterstock

Fright Night on St. Armands

Oct. 31

As the witching hour approaches, one of the area’s biggest Halloween celebrations transforms St. Armands Circle with decorated storefronts, frightening creatures, trick or treating, a costume contest and, at 8 p.m., a performance of Thriller by the Sarasota High School drama department. Get the scoop on other area Halloween activities here.

Fst improv ykwuyn

FST Improv

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

FST Improv presents We're Doomed

Oct. 27

In honor of Halloween, a one-night-only performance by the frightfully funny FST Improv of We’re Doomed, billed as “a fully improvised horror movie inspired by a title provided by the audience.” Fun. 

Chicago pr photo mppf76

Chicago

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Chicago (the band, not the Broadway show)

Oct. 30

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, Chicago, returns to the Van Wezel stage Monday night to ask the musical question, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It is?” with more hits from its 25 platinum-selling albums. 

Urbanite Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

Through Nov. 5

Fresh from an intriguing run at the Ringling International Arts Festival, this play by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is never the same twice, since the actor who performs it receives instructions from the playwright only as he or she comes onstage. Learn more here.

Mod artist chairs t57xch

MOD Weekend Kickoff Party and the Eames chair auction.

Image: Courtesy MOD Weekend

MOD Kickoff Party at the BOTA Center

Oct. 27

Sarasota’s fourth annual MOD Weekend is Nov. 10-12, but festivities start early with a kickoff party Friday evening at the BOTA Center on Boulevard of the Arts in the Rosemary District. Ten Sarasota artists and architects, including Jean Blackburn, Jorge Blanco and Carl Abbott, will unveil 10 iconic Eames chairs that they have painted or somehow else made their own. The chairs then will be on display at Home Resource through MOD Weekend, when they will be auctioned off to benefit the Sarasota Architectural Foundation. Tickets to the kickoff party can be purchased here.  

Filed under
Weekend Planner
In this Article

Charity

MOD Weekend Kickoff Party

Editor’s Pick $20 BOTA Center

Join Sarasota Architectural Foundation and fellow architecture and design enthusiasts for a preview of the 2017 SarasotaMOD Midcentury Modern Architecture Festival.

Theater

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM Urbanite Theatre

The Urbanite Theatre presents a unique theater-entertainment-meets-social-experiment play.

Concerts

Van Wezel presents Chicago

$113.47 - $151.45 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The legendary rock 'n' roll band

Comedy

FST Improv presents "We're Doomed"

Editor’s Pick Florida Studio Theatre

A special one-night-only Halloween improv show.

Special Events

Fright Night on St. Armands

Free St. Armands Circle

St. Armands Circle's annual Halloween party, with trick or treating and a performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Family

Selby Spooktacular

Editor’s Pick Included with admission to Selby Gardens Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Selby Gardens' family-friendly Halloween party.

Concerts

Giving Hunger the Blues 2017

Editor’s Pick $20 to $135 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sarasota’s pre-eminent outdoor music festival is back for its 21st year, rain or shine, on the bayfront grounds of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 12-18

10/11/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 19-25

10/18/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 21-27

09/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Cocktails Ahoy!

Jack Dusty Debuts New Fall Menu

10/25/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Latte Art Competition, Harvest Milkweed Festival and Other Local Dining Events

10/24/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

'Tis the Season

Stone Crab Season is Here

10/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Dessert First

11 Pumpkin Treats Worth Splurging On

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

11:03am By Ilene Denton

On View

Essential Info: Winter Sunday at The Ringling

10:30am By Alice Murphy

Limelight

Arts and Cultural Alliance Celebration of the Arts

10/24/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

CANDance 2017

10/23/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Rounding Out RIAF 2017

10/22/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

RIAF 2017 Continues with African Music, Iranian Theater and More

10/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Treasures + Talismans

What It's Like to Design Haute Couture Jewelry

10/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe