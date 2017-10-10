  1. Arts & Entertainment
Trick-or-Treat

Your Guide to Halloween in Sarasota

Ghost tours, trick-or-treating, and other spooky events taking place throughout the month of October in Sarasota. (We'll keep this list updated through Halloween.)

By Stephanie Isaac 10/10/2017 at 4:10pm

Thumbnail shutterstock 223698190 sg26ho

Image: Shutterstock

Downtown Sarasota Ghost Tours

Oct. 12, Oct. 17, Oct. 26, Oct. 31

Take a spooky stroll through downtown Sarasota as a guide shares stories of supernatural shenanigans in our beautiful city. From Sarasota's modern times to the circus days and bootlegging, you are sure to have a bewitching night. The tour is about 1 mile, with stops and starts, and a PG-13 rating. Gather at 7:45 pm on Lemon Avenue entrance of The Gator Club to check in. Tour begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular

Oct. 14

A family-friendly event presented by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival. All ages are invited to Ed Smith Stadium beginning at 5 p.m., where Halloween-themed games and activities will be set up. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes as they will have the opportunity to participate in a costume parade around the bases led by the Orioles mascot at 6:40 p.m. The film Monsters Inc. will play on the outfield video board at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the outfield or from ballpark seating. Concessions will also be available for purchase. 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer Park

Oct. 20 and 21

A frightfully fun family Halloween experience featuring a haunted trail, a terrifying haunted house, and a trick-or-treat trail with candy and games for the younger or more cautious participants. Carnival games, as well as food and drinks, will be available. This event takes place from 7:30–10 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. 1843 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Ghost Tours

Oct. 20 and 28

Learn about the spooky side of Historic Spanish Point’s history as you are led on a ghost tour after dark. Make sure to bring your smartphone and download an app prior to the event that is said to locate paranormal activity. There are three tours each night, starting at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. Cost is $20 per non-member adult and $15 per non-member child; $10 per member adult and $5 per member child. 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Black Diamond Burlesque's Halloween Show

Oct. 21

Come out to the Cock and Bull Stage as the Black Diamond Burlesque presents the enchantment of all things Halloween. All of the wonderful Diamonds, as well as special guest stars including the amazing fire breathers known as Inferno Inc., will provide the ultimate entertainment for the evening. Come in costume or as you are. This event takes place outdoors and you are welcome to bring your own chairs for comfort. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime begins around 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You must be 18 years or older to attend this event. 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Victorian Funeral

Oct. 27

Enjoy a fun and spooky look into the history of the Victorian Era through a theatrical experience. Chapel seating is limited and reservations are required. A family-appropriate program will be held at 7 p.m. (sold out), with a second tour for the general public at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per non-member adult and $10 per non-member child; $8 per member adult and $4 per member child. 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey

FST Improv Presents: We're Doomed Halloween Special 

Oct. 27 

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its fall improv season with the never-before-seen improvised horror movie, We're Doomed. This one-night-only fully improvised Halloween special of funny and fright runs in Bowne’s Lab,  at 7:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the performance. Tickets are $15. 1241 North Palm Ave., Sarasota

Spooktacular at Selby Gardens

Oct. 29

Selby Gardens presents a daytime family-friendly event including trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. There will also be educational activities such as seed planting and a mad scientist experiment center. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes and to bring a bag to trick-or-treat. Food will be available from Michael's on East as well as the Selby House Cafe. Tickets are free to members, $10 for children ages 4-17, and $20 for adults. This event takes place from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. 811 S Palm Ave, Sarasota

Safe Treats for Kids

Oct. 31

Presented by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce, trick-or-treat around the Siesta Key Village with your little ones and look for participating shops displaying black and orange balloons and pumpkin flyers in their windows. Don’t forget to take a ride on the Siesta Breeze Trolley, as it makes several stops between the Village and Turtle Beach. The event takes place from 3–6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Fright Night On St. Armands

Oct. 31

Children will love being able to trick-or-treat around the circle at the various restaurants and retailers who will be participating in this year’s event. Spooky characters will also appear around the circle to get you in the Halloween spirit. A performance of “Thriller” will also take place around 8 p.m., in collaboration with the Sarasota High School Drama Department. This event is free. 300 Madison Drive, #201, Sarasota

1,000 Pieces of Candy

Oct. 31

Presented by Alcover Massage, a family-friendly event featuring 1,000 pieces of candy that will be handed out to the trick-or-treaters over the course of the night. As part of the national Teal Pumpkin Project, gluten- and peanut-free candies will also be available to children with allergies or other dietary restrictions. This event takes place during the Village of the Arts trick-or-treating from 5–9 p.m. 1017 12th Ave. W., Bradenton

Children's Halloween Parade 

Oct. 31 

Come out to the Centennial Park Gazebo in downtown Venice at 4 p.m. to prepare for the Halloween Parade. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. behind Old Betsey the fire truck; afterward, go trick-or-treating at the local businesses on West Venice Avenue and  Miami Avenue. 101 W. Venice Ave.

Halloween
