MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

An early Tim Seibert-designed residence. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

From early, intimately scaled residences designed in the 1950s, like the Hiss Studio in Lido Shores and several Siesta Key “pavilion” homes, to public projects like the 1960 Siesta Key beach pavilion and later condominiums like Bay Plaza in downtown Sarasota and Inn on the Beach at the Longboat Key Club, Edward “Tim” Seibert, FAIA has made an indelible mark on the region’s architecture.

Now the Sarasota Architectural Foundation will honor Seibert Nov. 10-12, 2017, at its fourth annual MOD Weekend. The three-day celebration of midcentury modern architecture will include parties at Seibert’s Hiss Studio and a Bay Plaza penthouse; trolley tours with stops at a home he designed in Whitfield Estates, the Craig House in Lido Shores and at his iconic Cooney House on St. Armands; a self-guided walking tour of the Rosemary District, where several architectural firms, including Seibert Architects, are based; and a Q&A with Seibert and AIA Florida president Joyce Owens, where “Tim really wants to talk about the future of Sarasota,” says SAF board member Janet Minker, an organizer of MOD Weekend.

“Tim is one of the leaders of the Sarasota School movement, and a prolific designer of the architecture of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s; he’s gone strong through it all,” says Minker. “It’s important to recognize all of his achievements both in Sarasota’s development.”

The Hiss Studio, where Seibert will receive the SAF Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening night party, was designed by him in 1953 while he was working for Paul Rudolph. “He had just graduated from Stanford, and Rudolph loaned him out to Phil Hiss [the homeowner],” says Minker. “Tim, as a 25-year-old architect, was working on the Hiss Studio and Rudolph was working on the Umbrella House next door. In the evening, Paul would come and critique Tim’s work. He said there were some harsh words, but he relished it because he considered Paul Rudolph to be one of the greatest architects.”

In his later years, Seibert has turned to designing yachts, and has won awards from Classic Boat magazine. Wooden half-models of some of them will be on display during MOD Weekend at the Pagoda Building. “They’re sculpture; just beautiful,” says Minker.

A complete list of MOD Weekend events will be posted here in a few days.