Easterseals Southwest Florida Receives Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Grant

Easterseals Southwest Florida has received a $6,500 grant from the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to provide respite care and case management services to Lakewood Ranch families. The funds will be directed through Easterseals' family support services, formerly known as Project Rainbow. Easterseals offer services across the life span, from infants to senior citizens, for those living with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. Programs include but are not limited to employment services for adults, art and music programs for all ages, and adult day programs for anyone over 22 years of age. Lakewood Ranch Community Fund is a fund of Manatee Community Foundation. Established in 2000 by the Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the fund’s mission is enhancing the quality of life in the local community by promoting philanthropy, responding to community needs and granting funds. Since 2002 the Fund has awarded more than $1.3 million.