Bravo at Westfield Siesta Key Reopens With New Menu, New Look

Bravo's chicken spiedini Image: Courtesy Photo

Two years after the restaurant opened, Bravo at Westfield Siesta Key mall has a new menu, a new design and a new name. Now known as Bravo Italian Mediterranean, the restaurant celebrated its grand reopening on Tuesday.

The restaurant, which used to be called Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen, has a new Mediterranean focus. Chief executive officer Brad Blum says he wanted to bring the restaurant back to its roots and was inspired by his frequent trips to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. "The Italian Mediterranean way of cooking, dining and living is very joyful," he says. "Now, our guests in Siesta Key and Sarasota can enjoy an opportunity to experience these types of Italian Mediterranean food without having to visit the Amalfi Coast of Italy."

One of Bravo's new pasta selections Image: Courtesy Photo

Bravo has an all-new look, with bright white walls, indoor and outdoor seating, an extensive bar and a small gourmet market selection near the entryway. It seats more than 300 and has two private dining rooms for parties or events. The menu still has some of the previous restaurant's most popular selections, but boasts more plant-based options and fresh seafood. One of their specialty items is olives that are hand-picked in southern Italy.

Bravo Italian Mediterranean is located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call (941) 316-0868 or visit the Bravo website.