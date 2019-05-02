Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 2-8

Allen Fitzpatrick and Sally Wingert in Sweeney Todd. Image: John Revisky

May 1 - June 1

Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece—a dark, demented and totally brilliant tale of romance and revenge—comes to the Asolo Rep in this—shall we say it? razor-sharp production—for a monthlong run. We talked here with director Peter Rothstein about his novel approach to the play.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

May 2-5

SCD closes out its 13th season with performances featuring both diverse new works and/or works brought back by popular demand, showcasing the talents of Gerri Houlihan, Pamela Pietro and an aerial piece by Rachael Inman.

Gauguin Nights at Selby Gardens Image: Courtesy of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem

May 8

Songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s glorious South Pacific will fill the air when Florida Studio Theatre’s Acting Apprentices perform at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens as part of its monthly Gauguin Nights—a perfect complement to its Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibit. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks, too, under a balmy evening sky.

The cast of Wednesday's Child at FST. Image: Matthew Holler

Thru May 24

FST presents this world premiere production of Mark St. Germain’s drama about “motherhood, passion, and the thin line between right and wrong.” Our own Kay Kipling calls it “a murder mystery and more.” You can read her entire review here.

Conductor Alexandra Arrieche Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

May 1-4

You’ll be tapping your toes to this vibrant closing Great Escapes concert, which showcases dance music from around the world. Selling out quickly; your best chance for tickets is Saturday night.