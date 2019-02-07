Selby Gardens' Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise Opens This Week

The exhibit, which opens to the public Feb. 10 to run through June 30, includes 10 of Gauguin's dramatic woodcut prints and wood engravings, as well as photographs, maps and a selection of historic photos in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. But the living exhibits, created by the gardens' horticultural team, are more than a match for the artist's originals. Take a look here, and for more info visit selby.org.