Manatee Rare Fruit Council’s Annual Rare Fruit Tree Sale is May 19

Everything from apple trees to white sapotes will be on sale Sunday when the Manatee Rare Fruit Council holds its annual rare fruit tree sale at the Manatee Convention Center.

A wide range of citrus trees, unusual tropical fruit trees (grumichama or wax jambu, anyone?), bushes, vines, herbs, spices and vegetables will be on display, along with knowledgeable advice from enthusiastic council members. Admission and parking are free.

For inspiration, take a look at the Taste the Tropics feature that ran in our January issue. You’ll find everything from how to grow tropical fruit to four great tropical salads to a love letter to the mango.