Taste the Tropics Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating Discover the many ways to sample our backyard bounty. By Scott Mahler Turn your back yard into a little paradise of tropical fruit, familiar and strange, from around the world. In This Feature: Turn Your Backyard into a Paradise of Tropical Fruit Growing tropical fruit takes a bit of imagination, planning and work, but the rewards are tangible, delectable, enchanting. 01/03/2019 By Scott Mahler The Coconut Palm is a Universal Symbol of the Tropics Coconut palms give food, clothing and shelter to millions of people around the world. 01/03/2019 Photography by Scott Mahler Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home How to enjoy nature's bounty in your own backyard. 01/03/2019 By Staff Battered By Disease and Storms, Florida Citrus Growers Hope 2019 Is a Better Year The most recent estimate for the current season suggests production should reach 77 million boxes of oranges and 6.4 million boxes of grapefruit. 01/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker Four Tropical Salads to Try Up your fruit intake with these four tasty dishes. 01/03/2019 By Staff Mad for Mangoes? Plant These Trees and Enjoy Them All Year Will Wright, chairman of the Tropical Fruit Society of Sarasota, gives us his best tips. 01/03/2019 By Ilene Denton