Taste the Tropics

Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating

Discover the many ways to sample our backyard bounty.

By Scott Mahler

Turn your back yard into a little paradise of tropical fruit, familiar and strange, from around the world.

In This Feature:

Turn Your Backyard into a Paradise of Tropical Fruit

Growing tropical fruit takes a bit of imagination, planning and work, but the rewards are tangible, delectable, enchanting.

01/03/2019 By Scott Mahler

The Coconut Palm is a Universal Symbol of the Tropics

Coconut palms give food, clothing and shelter to millions of people around the world.

01/03/2019 Photography by Scott Mahler

Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home

How to enjoy nature's bounty in your own backyard.

01/03/2019 By Staff

Battered By Disease and Storms, Florida Citrus Growers Hope 2019 Is a Better Year

The most recent estimate for the current season suggests production should reach 77 million boxes of oranges and 6.4 million boxes of grapefruit.

01/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Four Tropical Salads to Try

Up your fruit intake with these four tasty dishes.

01/03/2019 By Staff

Mad for Mangoes? Plant These Trees and Enjoy Them All Year

Will Wright, chairman of the Tropical Fruit Society of Sarasota, gives us his best tips.

01/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

