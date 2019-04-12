Manatee Community Foundation Grants $188,000 to 26 Local Nonprofits

Manatee Community Foundation has announced $188,000 in results-based grant awards to local nonprofits.

Grants that will boost achievement or exposure to arts and culture for Manatee County residents were awarded to Manatee Concert Band, the POPS Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and The Manatee Performing Arts Center. Investments supporting educational gains for children, teens and families will be made through Manatee Education Foundation, WEDU-Florida West Coast Public Broadcasting, Manatee County Family YMCA, State College of Florida Foundation, United Way Suncoast, Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, UnidosNow, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Forty Carrots Family Center, Florida Studio Theatre, and Truly Valued.

Mote Marine Laboratory, Manatee County Audubon Society, Sunshine Community Impact, and the Animal Network received grants for providing conservation, environmental education, or animal welfare results.

Samaritan Counseling Services, Stillpoint Mission, Guardian Angels of SW Florida, Parenting Matters, Family Network on Disabilities of Manatee/Sarasota, and Prospect Riding Center are human service organizations that received grants for boosting gains for children and adults in a variety of areas including foster care, therapeutic riding, mental health, and respite care for adults with children diagnosed with disabilities.

“The investments we make in this competitive process are available through the generosity of donors who entrusted us with decisions about their giving, based on what was important to them,” says Sam Seider, Manatee Community Foundation board secretary and Grants Committee chair. “We are honored to support the great work of these organizations, knowing the difference they will make for people, animals, and special places.”

A celebration will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Manatee Community Foundation, 2820 Manatee Avenue West. To attend, RSVP to events@ManateeCF.org.