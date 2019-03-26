New Chicken Restaurant Opens Downtown

The three-piece "Trashville Hot" fried chicken basket at Daily Bird Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Daily Bird, the new downtown chicken restaurant that is part of the Caragiulo family portfolio, opened Tuesday in the space previously occupied by Atlantic Beer & Oyster at 1534 State St., Sarasota. The affordable eatery serves a selection of sandwiches that feature either grilled or fried chicken; three-, five- and 10-piece fried baskets; and bowls stocked with greens or sprouted grains. Seasonings include "Trashville Hot," a play on Nashville's revered hot chicken; spicy-sweet piri piri and honey; mojo; and more.

Daily Bird is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (941) 306-3103 or visit daily-bird.com for more info.