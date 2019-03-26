Cluck cluck
New Chicken Restaurant Opens Downtown
Daily Bird serves sandwiches that feature either grilled or fried chicken; three-, five- and 10-piece fried baskets; and bowls stocked with greens or sprouted grains.
Daily Bird, the new downtown chicken restaurant that is part of the Caragiulo family portfolio, opened Tuesday in the space previously occupied by Atlantic Beer & Oyster at 1534 State St., Sarasota. The affordable eatery serves a selection of sandwiches that feature either grilled or fried chicken; three-, five- and 10-piece fried baskets; and bowls stocked with greens or sprouted grains. Seasonings include "Trashville Hot," a play on Nashville's revered hot chicken; spicy-sweet piri piri and honey; mojo; and more.
Daily Bird is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (941) 306-3103 or visit daily-bird.com for more info.