Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens Friday

A modern seafood shack is opening on State Street in downtown Sarasota.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/1/2017 at 4:45pm

Thumbnail tacos rock shrimp chimichurri steak portabella nbmiqi

Image: Courtesy of Atlantic Beer & Oyster Bar

Atlantic Beer & Oyster is opening in downtown Sarasota this Friday, Nov. 3. The casual seafood and craft beer restaurant, which has another location in Winter Park, will be located near its sister restaurant, Boca Kitchen Bar Market. The atmosphere is intended to be upbeat; odds are good that it will appeal to seafood seekers of all stripes.

Thumbnail ice bar s0smck

Image: Courtesy of Atlantic Beer & Oyster Bar

The restaurant will feature a full raw bar including a range of regional oysters, including some from the Gulf Coast, as well as sushi rolls, a smoked fish dip, grouper sandwiches, fish tacos and fresh catches of the day. The atmosphere pays homage to the Sunshine State, with a floor made out of crushed shells and a large outdoor patio. And there will also be a rotating 10-tap lineup of Florida craft beers.

Atlantic Beer & Oyster is located at 1534 State St., Sarasota, and will open daily at 11 a.m. The restaurant will offer a standing happy hour every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m. For more info, call (941) 893-2634 or visit the restaurant's website.


Boca Kitchen Bar Market

$$$ New American 19 S. Lemon Ave.

Boca Kitchen Bar Market, a small Tampa-based chain, opened a fourth location this summer in downtown Sarasota on Lemon Avenue, just south of Main Street. Boc...

