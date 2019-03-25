  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Whiskey Obsession Festival

Samara Rivers wants more diversity in the whiskey world, and she's bringing her message to Sarasota.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 3/25/2019 at 9:00am

Samara Rivers

Image: Courtesy Lindsey Walker

For decades, the marketing profile of an American whiskey drinker was simple: a white male in his mid-30s or older. But thanks to entrepreneurs like Samara Rivers, that’s changing. An event and marketing professional based in California, Rivers founded the Black Bourbon Society three years ago. The goal of the Society is to act as a bridge between high-end American whiskey makers and well-heeled African-American consumers whom Rivers says the industry has long ignored. “I don’t think it’s something companies were conscious of,” Rivers says. “It just wasn’t on their radar.”

Now it is. And Rivers is continuing to spread the word by organizing exclusive excursions to distilleries for black bourbon fans and speaking at industry conferences and events, including here in Sarasota, where she’ll participate in the seventh annual Whiskey Obsession festival from April 10 to 13.

A former wine connoisseur, Rivers got into whiskey because her ex-husband was a fan. “I fell in love with whiskey and I fell out of love with him,” she laughs. As she developed her palate, she wanted to begin sharing her passion with others like her. “I’ve carved a lane in this industry,” she says, “but I’m a consumer first.”

Rivers’ message isn’t just that distilleries should be more aware of black consumers. They should also be more conscious in their hiring and promotion practices. There are just a handful of African-Americans in leadership roles in the industry, she says, and whiskey events too often feature a small number of non-white speakers. Her goal isn’t to guilt-trip companies about past practices, but to raise the issue of whether they are doing enough to identify African-American talent. Black whiskey experts don’t want to take someone else’s seat at the table, Rivers says: “We’re just asking for a longer table.”

Whiskey Obsession tickets are available at whiskeyobsessionfestival.com.

Filed under
Spirits, cocktails, whiskey obsession, whiskey
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

06/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

It's a Sweet 75 for the Sarasota Concert Association

06/21/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an 'Encounter!' Season Including a World Premiere Work

06/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 20-26

06/20/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

06/18/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views

06/21/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Ringling College, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County Announce Fifth Annual Innovation in Creative Design Award

06/21/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Mental Health Community Centers, Inc. Selects Courtney DeFrank as Director of Operations

06/21/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Elects Board Member Emeritus and New Board Member

06/21/2019 By Staff

Education

New USF Sarasota-Manatee Scholarship to Assist Graduates of Visible Men Academy

06/21/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

06/18/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe