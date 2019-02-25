Report Puts Orioles’ Annual Economic Impact at $92 Million

The Baltimore Orioles generated $92 million in economic impact in Sarasota County between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, according to a new report generated by county government. The analysis measures the total tourism impact created by the Orioles, combined with the club’s business operations and spending. The most recent total is down from the estimated $97 million impact the year prior, but brings the total economic impact of the team since 2015 to more than $360 million.