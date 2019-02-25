  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Tourism

Report Puts Orioles’ Annual Economic Impact at $92 Million

The analysis measures the total tourism impact created by the Orioles, combined with the club’s business operations and spending in Sarasota County.

By Staff 2/25/2019 at 9:50am

Image: Robert Pope Photography

The Baltimore Orioles generated $92 million in economic impact in Sarasota County between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, according to a new report generated by county government. The analysis measures the total tourism impact created by the Orioles, combined with the club’s business operations and spending. The most recent total is down from the estimated $97 million impact the year prior, but brings the total economic impact of the team since 2015 to more than $360 million.

Filed under
data, Biz Daily, tourism, sports tourism, sports, spring training, baltimore orioles
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Nonprofits

Food Bank to Kick Off Summer Anti-Hunger Campaign on March 31

10:19am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Clambakes, the Venice Italian Feast and Carnival, and More Local Dining Events

02/20/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

02/13/2019 By Mana Gale

WEEKLY PLANNER

Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Mr. Chatterbox

Eight Sarasotans Who Shaped Our Past

11:41am By Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

9:43am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Circus Sarasota 2019 Offers Thrills, Laughs and Beauty Under the Big Top

02/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

Taking on Hatred in Florida Studio Theatre's Cherry Docs

02/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Education

Professors Win Arts Education Grants

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Pet Store Opens Saturday

02/15/2019 By Staff

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

10:28am By Staff

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

10:02am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Down Statewide in January

02/22/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Expensive Home on Siesta Key

02/21/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Down in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

02/21/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

Eight Sarasotans Who Shaped Our Past

11:41am By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: 40 Years of Stories

10:56am By Susan Burns

Disasters

Insurance Claims for Hurricane Michael Damages Near $5.7 Billion

10:40am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Tourism

Report Puts Orioles’ Annual Economic Impact at $92 Million

9:50am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

9:43am Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe