Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jake Arrieta Image: Keith Allison/Flickr

A new report estimates the local economic impact of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles at $97 million. Commissioned by Sarasota County, the report looks at the club’s marketing and promotion of Sarasota tourism to its fan base across seven states, combined with the commercial activity and corporate presence of the Orioles’ athletic training headquarters, production of public sporting and other entertainment events, and management of youth sports tournaments and recreational programs. The analysis was conducted by New York's Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc.