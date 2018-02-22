  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Sports

Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

The report looks at the club’s marketing and promotion of Sarasota tourism to its fan base across seven states and more.

By Staff 2/22/2018 at 2:24pm

Baltimore orioles bookzi

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jake Arrieta

Image: Keith Allison/Flickr

A new report estimates the local economic impact of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles at $97 million. Commissioned by  Sarasota County, the report looks at the club’s marketing and promotion of Sarasota tourism to its fan base across seven states, combined with the commercial activity and corporate presence of the Orioles’ athletic training headquarters, production of public sporting and other entertainment events, and management of youth sports tournaments and recreational programs. The analysis was conducted by New York's Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc.

Filed under
spring training, tourism, sports tourism, sports, Biz Daily, baltimore orioles
Show Comments

Related Content

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Tourism

Braves to Play Most of 2019 Spring Training in Orlando Before Move to North Port

01/31/2018 By Staff

New Hotel

A Sneak Preview of the Brand-New Westin Sarasota

07/25/2017 Edited by Susan Burns

Entertainment

Treetop Ropes Course Company Expands to Brooksville

12/19/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

02/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant News

Louies Modern Finds Its Identity

02/20/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

2:24pm By Staff

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's The Rehearsal Has a Dark Side

11:13am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 22-28

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Health care

Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

02/21/2018 By Staff

Preview

Inside Toni Dove: Embodied Machines at The Ringling

02/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Peek

Sarasota Film Festival Unveils 20th Anniversary Poster

02/20/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

2:17pm By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Home & Real Estate

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

02/21/2018 By Staff

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed

02/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

Health Care Company's Building Sold for $2.2 Million

02/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Retail

Amish Furniture Retailer Picks New Customer Experience Manager

3:04pm By Staff

New hires

Convention and Visitors Bureau Names New Director of Cultural Affairs

2:37pm By Staff

Health care

Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

02/21/2018 By Staff

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

New hires

Wealth Management Firm Names New Research Assistant

02/21/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

2:51pm By Staff

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe