Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Nov. 4

The ghosts of two rock n’ roll legends—well, their holographic images, anyway, along with their greatest hits—will fill the Van Wezel stage for this multimedia concert. Weird, or the future of concerts?

Oct. 31

Watch out for wandering spirits along the Circle tonight as the annual trick-or-treating party returns! And as the witching hour is almost upon us, and a few more area Halloween events remain; check them out here.

Nov. 1

A lushly produced version of Verdi’s dramatic masterpiece, the tale of a vengeful court jester and his tragic quest for revenge, opens the Sarasota Opera fall season. Tickets start at just $19. Five additional performances at the Opera House Nov. 3, 6, 12, 14 and 17.

Nov. 6-7

The Ringling’s Art of Performance series continues with the master flamenco artists Rafael Peral y Marisa Adame performing their new work, Raíz de 4. Curated by Madrid’s Casa Patas Flamenco Foundation, the duo will give two performances in the Historic Asolo Theatre and a master class, too, which you’re invited to attend on Nov. 4.

Nov. 1-10

Your chance to catch 32 new films from around the globe (what the heck, you have 10 days to do so) at the Sarasota Film Society’s popular annual fest, screening at both the Burns Court Cinema in downtown Sarasota and at the Lakewood Ranch Cinema.

Nov. 1-3

All kinds of country music—from classic country to folk to bluegrass to Cajun, zydeco music and blues—is promised at this inaugural street party, and lots of barbecue, too. Check out the band lineup here.

Nov. 2

Nature games and more for the whole family Saturday at the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s annual outdoor festival, at its beautiful Bay Preserve in Osprey.

Nov. 2

And just down the street, Historic Spanish Point hosts its own fun day, with costumed characters re-enacting important people who pioneer our area.