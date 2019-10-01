  1. Arts & Entertainment
This is Halloween

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Halloween Events in Sarasota

From haunted hayrides to ghostly tours, discover how to stay in fine spirits this season.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 10/1/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Shutterstock

Mummies, Mayhem & Murder at Discover Sarasota Tours

Various times Oct. 10, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31

Fortify yourself with a glass of wine before boarding this haunted tour with ghost guide Seva. Learn about the heightened paranormal activity in the theater district, the ghouls of the Gator Club and more. For a full schedule visit the website.

Tombstone Tours at Manatee Village

6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19

Feeling bold enough to explore the Manatee County's oldest public cemetery by torchlight? A costumed guide will enchant tour guests with the burying ground's history and tell ghostly stories of those who are interred there. Best bring a ghoulfriend for support. Tickets are $20 and can be found here.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27

On weekends throughout October, Hunsader Farms will be offering classic fall experiences. Take a hayride, find the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze or make a new friend in the petting zoo. Additionally, there will be 14 live shows throughout the month and a chainsaw sculptor.

Howl-o-Ween Movie Night at Ed Smith Stadium

5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Don your favorite costume and head to the ballpark for children's activities and a photo opp with the Oriole Bird. The night culminates with a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the All Faith's Food Bank.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sarasota Sky

8 p.m. Oct. 18

Don't dream it, be it. Tickets range from $15 to $40 and can be found here.

Eerie Evenings at Historical Spanish Point

7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25

Join the Bradenton Paranormal Society for a moonlit stroll around Historical Spanish Point. Are you brave enough to visit the old homesteads, historical mounds and settler cemeteries after dark? Tickets are $25 for non-members and can be found here.

Pumpkin Patch Express at the Florida Railroad Museum

Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27

Catch a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express from Parrish to the pumpkin patch, where children can pick their own seasonal gourd. Other activities include crafts and a hayride. Schedule and ticket prices can be found here.

Swamp Spooktacular With Crowley Museum & Nature Center

6-11 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26

This supernatural wilderness adventure will have you hunting for Bigfoot and trying your hand at communicating with spirits. Afterward, gather close around the campfire to hear tales from paranormal encounters to the mysterious Skunk Ape. Space is limited, so reserve your $15 ticket here.

Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park

Oct. 25 and 26

Thrills and chills for all ages! The kiddos will enjoy the Trick-or-Treat Trail with candy stops and activities along the way. Intrepid adults can test their grit by exploring the Scary Trail or entering the haunted house. Tickets must be purchased online and can be found here.

Halloween Block Party at The Gator Club

5 p.m. Oct. 26

With live music, food trucks and two costume contests it would be a shame to miss this party hosted by one of the areas most haunted establishments.

Ghost Stories With Black Diamond Burlesque

7:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Grove at Lakewood Ranch hosts a night of things that go bump and grind in the night. Local ghost stories will be woven through tantalizing burlesque and vaudeville acts that will haunt you long after you've returned home. General admission is $30 and tickets can be found here.

Spooktacular Concert With First Church

4 p.m. Oct. 27

Featuring baritone Daniel Hoffman, organist Michael Stuart and guest artists, this free musical concert will feature songs from seasonal classics to Broadway favorites. Costume encouraged!

Fright Night on St. Armands Circle

6 p.m. Oct. 31

For one night a year, St. Armands Circle transforms from a coastal to a paranormal paradise. Costumed trick-or-treaters run the loop collecting candy, while adults can partake in the special promotions offered by shops and restaurants.

