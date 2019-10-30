A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Saturday, Nov. 2

Join cooking instructor and cookbook author Giuliano Hazan as he teaches guests how to prepare a four-course Italian meal. After a hands-on cooking experience, guests will sit together for a lively meal, Italian style. Reservations are $150 per person and can be made here.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Head on down to The Mable, formerly Growlers Pub, to hear classic rock cover band Ship of Fools playing favorite hits from the Grateful Dead, The Beatles and beyond. Grab a pint from the bar's large selection of draft beers and a tasty treat from its list of bar bites, before strapping on your boogie shoes.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Join The Green Bean Coffee House the first Sunday of every month for networking and conversations surrounding well-being, happiness and spirituality. It's geared toward helping young people find community, make friends and offer support, all over breakfast foods and a strong cup of coffee. The event runs 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Join chef Laszlo Bevardi for a five-course meal with pairings from Italian winemaker Bruno Giacosa. Courses include bourbon-glazed pork belly, butternut squash gnocchi and a white chocolate Frangelico crème brûlée for dessert. Seats are $95 and reservations can be made by calling (941) 365-1020.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Enjoy a creative farm-to-table meal designed by the top chefs at Michael's on East. In addition to dinner and cocktails, the evening will feature a patient presentation and a live and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets are $200 per person and can be found here.