New Renovations in the Works for The Mable (aka Growler's)

The Mable is still often referred to by its former name, Growler's Image: Chad Spencer

Co-owners Mark Caragiulio and Tyler Yurckonis last year rebranded Growler's Pub on the North Trail as The Mable, although you might not know it from chatting to regulars, who still refer to the bar as Growler's. Now, Caragiulio and Yurckonis have plans to make even bigger changes, with hopes of converting the space into a buzzing hangout for nearby college students.

"This is a space that needs a kitchen," says Yurckonis, who also owns the recently rebranded El Mandilón. "That's the big renovation that we're working on right now, and it's going to happen soon. We want to make it more student-friendly." The plans also include applying for permits to redo the backyard, serving kombucha on draft and making the space friendly for anyone older than 18 during select hours. "We want to provide a space where students can feel like they're getting away from campus," he says.

The pub has been known for serving an array of local beers on tap and its Wednesday trivia nights, during which customers struggle to find a place to sit. Located at 2831 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, the pub is just a four-minute walk from Ringing College of Art and Design and a five-minute drive from New College of Florida and the University of South Florida. Together, these schools bring together thousands of college students within a five-minute radius. "I think we can provide something for a lot of these students," says Yurckonis. "This can be somewhere for someone who is not 21 years old yet but doesn't want to feel out of place."