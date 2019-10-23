CareerEdge, Gulf Coast Builders Exchange Partner with Selby Gardens, Willis Smith Construction

A rendering of Selby Gardens' master site plan. Image: Courtesy Overland Partners

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 10-year, three-phase master site plan is estimated to support nearly 3,000 jobs, with priority given to businesses that employ City of Sarasota residents. As a further benefit to the community and to ensure that there is a trained job force available for Selby Gardens’ Master Plan project, Selby Gardens and its construction partner, Willis Smith, have announced a collaboration with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s CareerEdge Funders Collaborative and the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange. The program model provides job training to local community members who want to learn a trade and earn credentials, while also seeking to close the gaps in skills in the region by connecting local citizens to training programs in high-demand fields, such as plumbing, electrical, HVAC and machining.