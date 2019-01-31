Selby Gardens Raises $31.5 Million for Phase One of Its New Master Plan

A rendering of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' plans Image: Courtesy Overland Partners

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced Monday that it has secured $31.5 million out of the $42.5 million it needs to begin phase one of its master plan, including a $5 million gift from Drs. Joel Morganroth and Gail Morrison Morganroth. The centerpiece of phase one of the Gardens’ new site plan is the Sky Garden that will bear their name. The Sky Garden will be a vertical garden and visitor services building that will feature a sustainable energy system and a stormwater management system. The fundraising goal for the overall 10-year master plan is $92 million.