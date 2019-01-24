  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

Photography by Ilene Denton 1/24/2019 at 11:42am Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Evan Sigmund

If you’ve been to a party catered by Michael’s On East in the past 25 years, you’ve met catering captain Tracey McCammack. With a black apron, a broad smile and her hair pulled up in a saucy topknot, McCammack estimates she’s worked some 5,000 parties for Michael’s—from cozy family gatherings to black-tie galas for 500. Planning is paramount, and she resolutely recommends hiring a professional party planner for those larger-than-life events. But for the intimate home dinner parties and milestone celebrations—anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and more (her favorites, by the way, because they’re often filled with “magic moments”)—she offers us some hard-earned advice on how to make your party magic.  

It starts at the front door. “How you’re welcomed into a party is important,” says McCammack. “It’s that old standard: how people greet their guests sets a gracious tone.”

Break it up. “Seating arrangements is a huge issue, who is going to be sitting next to whom. It can make for a great night, or a boring one. Split up that younger generation hooked to their phones. If you seat them next to people in their 40s and 50s you can get them engaged.”

Set the stage. “Make sure the party space is not too crowded by removing the right things from the room. The table settings are extremely important. Dress your table with your finest things. I catered a party where someone put Versace china on the table and I thought I was going to faint; it was so cool the guests didn’t even pay attention to what they were eating. And you just have to have gorgeous flowers. It’s the final touch that sets the table off.  Choose flowers that complement what you’re having for dinner.”

Plan the menu carefully. “Food is love; it’s the biggest gift you can give someone. Share a time-honored recipe; think through your guests’ [dietary] needs.”

Be thoughtful. “Some of the coolest recent things I’ve seen are hostesses who offer a beautifully wrapped gift for people to take home—boxes of a favorite chocolate or nice candles. Sometimes at a small party, instead of asking for a gift they have a jar and collect donations for a favorite charity.”

Keep the party energy going. “Pouring the right amount of drinks keeps the party going, of course, but so does the hostess who stays engaged and comfortable. When your guests finish dinner, that’s the time for the hostess to circulate. It’s nice, too, to have a friend as a back-up person to keep the conversation going—a lot of husbands are quiet, but if you go up and engage them, they will talk.”

My worst fear? “Micromanagers. Once the guests arrive, go with the flow. If you’re worrying about all the nitpicking details, everyone picks up on your vibe.”

Filed under
entertaining
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

This sophisticated destination for contemporary American cuisine is always being influenced by the global-travel passion of founder Michael Klauber. Since 19...

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

From the Editor

From the Editor: That's Entertainment

8:00am By Susan Burns

WEEKLY PLANNER

Culinary Tours, Chili Cook-Offs and More Local Dining Events

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

01/22/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

11:29am By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

10:05am Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

9:32am By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

9:13am By Kay Kipling

Unity Awards 2019

Mary Braxton-Joseph Taps Into the Magic of Live Theater to Spark Cross-Cultural Connections

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Pictures of Paradise

The Exotic Art of Paul Gauguin Meets the Beauty of Selby Gardens in a New Show

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

8:20am By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

8:00am By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

11:42am Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

10:48am By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

True Romance

Love, Sarasota Style

10:37am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Looking for Love

Matchmaking Is Serious Business for Mimi Lee

10:33am By Cooper Levey-Baker

How We Met

Five Local Couples Share How They Met

10:25am By Staff

Politics

Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing

10:08am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

9:23am By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe