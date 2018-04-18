A Garden to Plate Wine Dinner, a Mac 'n' Cheese Competition and More Local Dining Events

Celebrate Earth Day and help rebuild oyster reefs at a fundraising dinner with Chiles Restaurant Group. Image: Shutterstock

April 18

Boca Sarasota offers up a four-course dinner: smoked beef tartare, kebab toast and a 30-day, dry-aged sirloin (all grass-fed) served with expertly selected wine pairings. Finish with a chocolate mousse brownie. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $95 a person. Call (941) 256-3565 to reserve.

April 19

Smack dab on the Myakka River, kick off the Suncoast BBQ Bash weekend by meeting former champions, sponsors and the volunteer committee at Snook Haven Restaurant. The evening includes a kids' burger cook-off and a Southern-style buffet. The event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit The Florida Center, Children's First, Special Olympics, Community Haven and Loveland Center.

April 19

Sarasota Honey Co. hosts a free tour to discuss bees and beekeeping in Florida, featuring a garden stroll, raw honey tasting and a breakdown of regional benefits. The event begins at 1 p.m. Thursday. Reserve online through Facebook or call (941) 726-8755.

April 20

Guests will be seated at one long table on the Great Lawn at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. An Italian countryside-style menu will showcase the best locally sourced organic and sustainably raised products through three courses. Complementing wines are produced using biodynamic and organic farming methods. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $200 each.

April 21

Libby’s Café continues B.Y.O.F.—bring your own friend, family or foe and get 10 percent off lunch every Saturday. Just flash your TableSeide Preferred Customer Card. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

April 22

In this event sponsored by The Sandbar, Beach House and Mar Vista, indulge in delicious, local seafood selections and tropical libations in support of the oyster recycling and renewal program. Mix and mingle among culinary stations as a team of chefs work until the sun sets. The silent auction is open to all attendees. The event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 each.

April 22

Taste-test 19 contestants' mac 'n' cheese offerings, which combine any type of pasta and cheese with a Six Ten beer. Yum! The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Proceeds are donated to the National Parkinson's Foundation.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.