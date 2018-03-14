Transition Sarasota's Farm Tour, an Indian Street Food Experience and More Local Dining Events

Through March 31

Michael’s on East honors the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles, through its Baltimore Epicurean Adventure. Beginning March 1, a special three-course dinner menu of dishes inspired by the “Charm City” will be available for $38.95 a person, while a two-course lunch menu will let attendees choose an entrée and dessert for $19.95 per person. For a “Grand Slam,” guests are encouraged to add wine pairings for $15 at dinner or $8 at lunch.

Saturdays and Sundays through March 25

Head to Honeyside Farms through March 25 for u-pick strawberries, where you’ll wander the fields and select your own fresh, locally grown strawberries. Cash only; berries are $3.99 per pound.

March 12 through 17

In preparation for St. Patrick's Day at Michael's On East, the restaurant is offering a taste of Ireland through its signature liquor. Included Irish whiskeys are Jameson, Redbeast, and the "Single Pot Still" Green and Yellow spot. Ten percent off purchases in store.

March 15

Eat, drink and be Irish at Historic Spanish Point's premier event. For one night only, Historic Spanish Point's 30 acres will be open after dark to celebrate. Expect a sunset on the bay, craft beer and wine, great food and live music by Mountain Brew. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and tickets are $30. Cash bar also available.

March 18

Hosted by Tableseide Restaurant Group, The Indian Table and Louies Modern, join the Indian Street Food Experience for a delicious array of street foods. Witness the recreation of Indian favorites, such as kati rolls, spicy chaats, filled flatbreads and masala chai; a henna artist will also be on hand. The event begins 5 p.m. Sunday; tickets are $40 a person. Reserve here.

March 18

Transition Sarasota, a nonprofit working to create food and economic security by supporting local, sustainable sources, is hosting Eat Local Farm Tour. Discover food, economy and community as Transition Sarasota presents alongside the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Created to showcase the abundance of high-quality food grown on local farms during the height of the region's agricultural season, the tour will take participants to various locations, including McIntosh Middle School's educational farm and Blumenberry Farms. Includes transportation and lunch by Zildjian Catering. The event begins 9 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $36.99 for adults, $20 for students with ID. Find your ticket here.

March 25

Enjoy the final celebration of the season at Worden Farm on March 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The veggie-forward menu is prepared by Tableseide Restaurant Group's Modern Events using Worden Farm's organic vegetables; food includes steamed cabbage, local Gulf shrimp, vegetable chips, French onion soup, homemade vegetable pasta, sweet beet cake and more.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.