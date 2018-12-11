  1. News & City Life
  2. Science & Technology

Education

New Grant Intended to Improve Teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

A $5 million federal grant awarded to the University of Florida will be used to boost education in 11 Florida counties, including Sarasota and Manatee counties.

By Staff 12/11/2018 at 9:40am

Image: Pexels

A new $5 million U.S. Department of Education grant awarded to the University of Florida will be used to boost the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (popularly known as STEM) in 11 Florida counties, including Sarasota and Manatee counties. Through the grant, Nancy Ruzycki, a lecturer and the director of undergraduate laboratories at the University of Florida's Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering’s Department of Materials Science & Engineering, will work with school districts to improve STEM teaching. The program will provide targeted teacher professional development programs that are intended to increase the number of qualified STEM elementary and middle school teachers, with the goal of improving student learning activities and outcomes.

Filed under
Sarasota County Schools, Manatee County Schools, higher education, Biz Daily, technology, science, engineering, University of Florida, education
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Grand Gingerbread Hotel

You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

2:55pm By Megan McDonald

WEEKLY PLANNER

Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events

10:05am By Giulia Heyward

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

9:17am By Staff

Environment

Chef Lends Support to Sustainable Seafood Movement

12/06/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Cause 4 Fashion

12/10/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Events

Final Greyhound Racing Season Starts Friday

12/10/2018 By Staff

Snapshot

Streets of Paradise Puts Homelessness in Focus

12/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 6-12

12/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Through the Lens

Five Questions with Celebrity Portrait Photographer Beowulf Sheehan

12/06/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12:36pm By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

Holiday Gift Card Spending Expected to Rise

12/07/2018 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Treasure Hunter

Jan Holman’s Sea Hagg Sells Nautical Salvage From Times Gone By

12/03/2018 By Susan Burns

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

12/11/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

DeMarcay Plans Sales Gallery Opening, New Enclave Debuting in The Lake Club and More

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida the Top Destination for Americans Moving Out of State

12/10/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Association Names New President and Recognizes Top Members

12/10/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1925 Cottage With Sarasota's Best Front Porch in Gillespie Park

12/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Big Brothers Big Sisters Leader Honored for Work Helping Missing Children

12:58pm By Staff

Finance

Manufacturer Makes $4 Million Stock Grant to Employees

12:48pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Federal Grant Will Boost YMCA Program for Homeless Youth

12:43pm By Staff

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

9:17am By Staff

The Bay

New Photos: A Closer Look at the Plans for Downtown's Bay Development

12/11/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Stylish New Rosemary District Hotel Opens

12/11/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe