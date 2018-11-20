Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 22-28

Ends Nov. 25

Send your houseguests to Selby Gardens on Thanksgiving Day while you pop the turkey into the oven--open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. It’s the last chance to see the fabulous Orchid Show , which closes Sunday.

Nov. 24

Three thousand Venetians of all ages will participate in this mammoth annual holiday parade, which takes place Saturday evening despite the construction on West Venice Avenue. (The parade route’s been amended slightly.) Rumor has it a certain jolly gentleman in red will make a special appearance.

Dave Koz Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 23

The smooth jazz saxophone superstar returns to the Van Wezel with his holiday concert, and brings saxophonist Mindy Abair, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, keyboardist Keiko Matsui and rising star pianist and vocalist Sheléa along for the party. Catch our recent conversation with Koz here.

KC and the Sunshine Band Image: Jeremy Westby

Nov. 24

Relive those crazy disco years with this classic 15-piece dance band at the Van Wezel—that’s the way we like it!

Violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus of Black Violin Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 27

Violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus bring a hip-hop sensibility to the classical music realm; they’ve performed with Kanye West, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and more. At the Van Wezel.

Alvaro Bermudez Image: Courtesy Key Chorale

Nov. 25

Key Chorale performs an Argentine tango mass sung by accompanied by 23 young dancers from the Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company, Venezuelan guitarist Alvaro Bermudez and Latin percussionist Brian Potts—not your typical Thanksgiving fare, but we like it. Here’s a look at Key Chorale’s ambitious season.