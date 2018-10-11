  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Preview

Selby Gardens' Orchid Show Displays Endless Forms

The annual show, which opens Oct. 12, fills the Tropical Conservatory with a multitude of flowers.

By Kay Kipling 10/11/2018 at 10:42am

Orchid lovers, rejoice: The annual Selby Gardens orchid show opens tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 12, and it’s a bountiful display of the beautiful and varied forms the flowers can take.

In fact, the name of the show, on view through Nov. 25, is Endless Forms—employing a quote from the close of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, in which he said, “from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.”

The show fills the gardens’ Tropical Conservatory with rare and unusual specimens from the living plant collection, with the idea of “forms” emphasized by large, dramatic sculptural elements. A complementary exhibition in the Payne Mansion’s Museum of Botany & the Arts showcases preserved rare orchid specimens, botanical prints and rare botanical books from the gardens’ research library. The orchid exhibit is presented by Better-Gro.

Several special events accompany the show, including a “Wine & Design” workshop Oct. 17 with exhibition designer Angel Lara; an “Orchid Evening” Nov. 7 featuring live entertainment, food and an after-hours lighted viewing of the exhibit; a keynote lecture Oct. 17 with curator Dr. David Berry; a “Lunch in the Gardens” Oct. 25 with author Tom Mirenda; and the talk “What Really Turned Darwin On,” Nov. 14 with Dr. Antonio Toscano de Brito.

Endless Forms is on display daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit selby.org.

Filed under
selby gardens
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Food

Restaurant Chain Publishing New Cookbook

11:01am By Staff

Soul Food

Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest Returns to Newtown This Month

10:07am By Giulia Heyward

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

"Stunning Debut"

Graphic Novel by Sarasota Magazine Contributor Receives Glowing Review

2:30pm By Kay Kipling

Honorable Mention

The Arts and Cultural Alliance Celebrates Those Working Behind the Scenes

2:27pm By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 11-17

1:59pm By Ilene Denton

Preview

Selby Gardens' Orchid Show Displays Endless Forms

10:42am By Kay Kipling

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts

Ringling Museum Names New Head of Educational Programs

10/10/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

12:23pm By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Animal Clinic Undergoes Renovation, Expansion

10/09/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Key West-Style Cottage in Laurel Park

10/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Technology

Workshop Covers Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing

11:25am By Staff

Networking

Co-Working Space to Celebrate Milestone Friday

10/10/2018 By Staff

Services

New Car Wash Opens

10/09/2018 By Staff

Honors

Tech Company a Finalist for 'Most Innovative Culture' Award

10/09/2018 By Staff

Events

Vinik Executive to Headline Economic Development Corporation Event

10/09/2018 By Staff

Law

Bar Association Names New President

10/08/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

11:17am By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe