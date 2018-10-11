Orchid lovers, rejoice: The annual Selby Gardens orchid show opens tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 12, and it’s a bountiful display of the beautiful and varied forms the flowers can take.

In fact, the name of the show, on view through Nov. 25, is Endless Forms—employing a quote from the close of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, in which he said, “from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.”

The show fills the gardens’ Tropical Conservatory with rare and unusual specimens from the living plant collection, with the idea of “forms” emphasized by large, dramatic sculptural elements. A complementary exhibition in the Payne Mansion’s Museum of Botany & the Arts showcases preserved rare orchid specimens, botanical prints and rare botanical books from the gardens’ research library. The orchid exhibit is presented by Better-Gro.

Several special events accompany the show, including a “Wine & Design” workshop Oct. 17 with exhibition designer Angel Lara; an “Orchid Evening” Nov. 7 featuring live entertainment, food and an after-hours lighted viewing of the exhibit; a keynote lecture Oct. 17 with curator Dr. David Berry; a “Lunch in the Gardens” Oct. 25 with author Tom Mirenda; and the talk “What Really Turned Darwin On,” Nov. 14 with Dr. Antonio Toscano de Brito.

Endless Forms is on display daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit selby.org.