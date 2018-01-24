Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 25-31

Ricki Bertoni and Octavio Martin in Robert North’s Troy Game. Image: Frank Atura

Jan. 26-29

Three strong pieces on the program when the Sarasota Ballet returns to the FSU Center: Robert North’s Troy Game, which The New York Times calls a “funny and sexy romp;” Paul Taylor’s lyrical Airs; and company choreographer Ricardo Graziano’s Valsinhas, set to 25 short Schubert waltzes. Six performances Friday-Monday.

Jan. 26-27

A major new work by the innovative string quartet ETHEL premieres at the Historic Asolo Theater. Circus: Wandering City incorporates images and films from The Ringling Museum’s circus archives with original music performed by the talented members of ETHEL. Two performances Friday and Saturday night. Come a little early to experience the stunning Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion that opened this week; it doubles as the new entrance for the theater.

Michael Feinstein Image: Gilles Toucas

Jan. 28

Toes will be tapping when multiple Emmy Award winner Feinstein returns to the Van Wezel with classics by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and others of their era.

Franz Wesler-Most and the Cleveland Orchestra Image: Roger Mastroianni

Jan. 29

One of America’s great orchestras returns to the Van Wezel with an all-Beethoven program as part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

Jan. 25-28

Here’s your chance to see new works by four emerging choreographers from around the country when Sarasota Contemporary Dance presents its popular annual “Dance Makers” program at the FSU Center’s intimate Cooke Theatre.

Sarasota Highland Games Image: Courtesy Sarasota Highland Games

Sarasota Highland Games and Celtic Festival

Jan. 26-27

Celebrate Sarasota’s Scottish heritage with music, dancing and athletic games at this annual outdoor festival. Rain or shine at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

David H. Littleon and Christopher Joel Onken in Northside Hollow. Image: Brendan Ragan

Opening Jan. 26

Urbanite Theatre presents the regional premiere of this thought-provoking play about a coal miner trapped underground, and the young, inexperienced first responder who comes to rescue him. Through March 11.

SaraSolo performer Liz Bergmann. Image: Courtesy SaraSolo Festival

SaraSolo

Jan. 27-Feb. 4

Solo performances by more than a dozen actors, poets, dancers and singers are on tap for the third annual SaraSolo Festival, this weekend and also Feb. 3 and 4 at the Historic Crocker Church. Participating this year is Hermitage Artist Retreat artist-in-residence Nisha Coleman, a Montreal-based writer, storyteller, actor and musician who will perform a piece called “Self Exile” Sunday evening. SaraSolo Festival details are here.