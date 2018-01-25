  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Circus City

The Ringling and Ethel's "Circus: Wandering City" Debuts Tomorrow

The Historic Asolo Theater is hosting a performance by the musical group ETHEL.

By Jordan Noyes 1/25/2018 at 5:00pm

172 f0wlci

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

As Ernest Hemingway said, "The circus is the only ageless delight that you can buy for money...it is the only spectacle I know that, while you watch it, gives you the quality of a truly happy dream."

Circus: Wandering City is a multimedia piece combining the archived visuals and recordings of The Ringling circus history and aims to be enlivened by original music—courtesy of the musical group ETHEL. In development since 2015, Circus: Wandering City will pay homage to an iconography-rich and dream-inspiring world, made real by defiant circus performers. And with the final performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus last year, the time to recount circus history is now more appropriate than ever.

A central goal of Circus: Wandering City is to illuminate the endurance and outright feats of human ability. "Persistent" is how Deborah Walk, Ringling's assistant director of legacy and circus, describes circus performers' lives. On the topic of typical routine, she said it leaned heavily on "practicing, warming up, waiting to perform, performing—six mins or so—practicing, resting, practicing, warming up." The performance, she added, is a display of humans "doing incredible acts of daring in real time."

ETHEL, a string quartet (four musicians: two violin, a viola, and a cellist), composed the original music and will be performing for the event on stage. Having accepted Ringling’s invitation to perform in 2015, ETHEL was brought in by Dwight Currie (Ringling’s curator of performance) to view the archived material held by the museum. Witnessing the imagery, and hearing the voices of circus performers recorded, Ralph Farris (viola), Kip Jones (violin), Dorothy Lawson (cello), and Corin Lee (violin) were inspired.

Circus: Wandering City will encompass an immense timeline spanning from the 19th century to more recent days. The performance is directed by Grand McDonald—who’s collaborated on dozens of concerts, theater productions, and live events. 

Filed under
The Ringling, circus
Show Comments

Related Content

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

On View

Essential Info: Winter Sunday at The Ringling

10/26/2017 By Alice Murphy

On View

Salome's Sensual Dance

09/06/2017 By Alice Murphy

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plein Air Plenty

The Best Farmers Market Eats

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trip

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Circus City

The Ringling and Ethel's "Circus: Wandering City" Debuts Tomorrow

01/25/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Preview

SaraSolo Festival Returns for Fourth Season

01/25/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/25/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

01/25/2018 Photography by Kay Kipling

That Manilow Magic

Barry Manilow Comes to the Van Wezel

01/25/2018 By Kay Kipling

Holy Writ

Brandon Farris is Rising in the World of Christian Rap

01/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

01/25/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

01/25/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Health care

Medical Society Names 2018 President

01/25/2018 By Staff

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/25/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Showtime

Venice Equestrian Tour Presents Grand Prix Jumping Competitions

01/25/2018 By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox: Farewell to Our Fearless Leader

01/25/2018 By Robert Plunket

Street Dogs

Dr. Nan Rosenberry Brings Help to Homeless Pets

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

01/25/2018 Photography by Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe