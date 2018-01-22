$1.5 Million in Donations to Help House Homeless

Jon Thaxton

A group of Sarasota donors recently committed $1.5 million to help find housing for the chronic homeless in Sarasota. The donation strengthens a new city-county program, hashed out over more than a year and launched this month, to help single homeless adults work toward lives of stability and independence. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation are working with the donors, and Jon Thaxton, Gulf Coast’s vice president of community investment, is the lead coordinator. The donation will go toward “rapid rehousing,” a program for people who need support for 18 months to two years. The funding will go to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Pinellas County, a housing service provider that will open an office in downtown Sarasota with a director and case managers, to manage clients and identify appropriate housing. The program will be up and running in 60 days. The funding this year is expected to house 130 individuals.