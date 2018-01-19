  1. News & City Life
Goodwill Adds Staff to Help Homeless Veterans

Goodwill Manasota recently hired three new employees for its Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, promoted one team member and shifted another staffer to assist veterans.

By staff 1/19/2018 at 9:57am

Goodwill manasota e0jg5h

Goodwill Manasota’s Veterans Services team (from left to right): Mike Marzella, Chris Landis, program director C.J. Bannister, Janet McBride, Bryan Jacobs and Eric Davis

Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently hired three new employees for its Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, promoted an existing team member to a new role and shifted a former career services staffer to work on other veterans assistance projects. Eric Davis, Bryan Jacobs and Chris Landis are serving as Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program advisers. In this role, they help to connect at-risk veterans with social services and provide case management and vocational services that assist in lowering or removing barriers to employment. Mike Marzella, an Army veteran who has worked for Goodwill for the past year, was promoted to Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program manager. Janet McBride has also joined Goodwill’s Veteran Services team to help veterans and their families; she previously worked for Goodwill’s Job Connections program.

