Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

A Dog Days Theatre opening, a back-to-school bash at Jungle Gardens and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/3/2017 at 10:12am

Urbanite theatre pilgrims s0cqdf

Brendan Ragan and Betsy Helmer in Pilgrims.

Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Pilgrims

Aug. 4-Sept 10

A soldier and a teenage girl are quarantined in their ship’s cabin en route to a newly discovered planet. Urbanite Theatre presents the second-ever production of this futuristic survival tale, directed by Carl Forsman, who helmed Asolo Rep’s Glengarry Glen Ross a few seasons ago.  

Dog days theatre double indemnity b9blfk

Katie Cunningham in Dog Days Theatre's Double Indemnity.

Image: John Revisky

Double Indemnity

Aug. 8-27

The film noir classic about an insurance agent and a dame who’s nosing around about her husband’s insurance coverage comes to life in the last play of FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s new Dog Days Theatre series. It’s billed as a “steamy tale of love and murder”—a perfect addition to Sarasota’s summer theater scene. 

Tie dye shutterstock fzzlbj

Very Merry Jerry Day at Fogartyville.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Very Merry Jerry Day at Fogartyville

Aug. 6

It’s time once again to get out the tie-dye for WSLR Community Radio’s annual musical tribute to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, with the Michael Miller Band, Grass is Dead and The Schmitz Brothers performing Garcia’s crazy mix of folk and bluegrass. 

8. adam gillen wolfgang amadeus mozart lucian msamati antonio salieri photograph by marc brenner lpspki

Adam Gillen and Lucian Msamati in the National Theatre Live production of Amadeus.

Image: Marc Brenner

National Theatre Live: Amadeus

Aug. 4

The Ringling Museum beams us up to London’s National Theatre, for a filmed performance of the Peter Shaffer play Amadeus. Presented in the Historic Asolo Theater.

Woman's Exchange Annual August Sale

Aug. 4-5

If bargain shopping is your favorite form of entertainment, check out the big, big annual August sale at Woman’s Exchange—clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and tons of household items starting at $1. Best of all, profits support the area’s nonprofit arts organizations and scholarships for local art students.

Img 1602 w4wkyd

Flamingos at Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Image: Rick Morgan

Back-to-School Bash at Jungle Gardens

Aug. 5-6

School bells start ringing Aug. 14 for Sarasota County public schools, and Sarasota Jungle Gardens is celebrating with a back-to-school bash—for every full-price paid adult admission, up to three kids will be admitted free this Saturday and Sunday. Bird and reptile shows, here we come!

