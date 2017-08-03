Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

Brendan Ragan and Betsy Helmer in Pilgrims. Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Aug. 4-Sept 10

A soldier and a teenage girl are quarantined in their ship’s cabin en route to a newly discovered planet. Urbanite Theatre presents the second-ever production of this futuristic survival tale, directed by Carl Forsman, who helmed Asolo Rep’s Glengarry Glen Ross a few seasons ago.

Katie Cunningham in Dog Days Theatre's Double Indemnity. Image: John Revisky

Aug. 8-27

The film noir classic about an insurance agent and a dame who’s nosing around about her husband’s insurance coverage comes to life in the last play of FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s new Dog Days Theatre series. It’s billed as a “steamy tale of love and murder”—a perfect addition to Sarasota’s summer theater scene.

Very Merry Jerry Day at Fogartyville. Image: Shutterstock.com

Aug. 6

It’s time once again to get out the tie-dye for WSLR Community Radio’s annual musical tribute to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, with the Michael Miller Band, Grass is Dead and The Schmitz Brothers performing Garcia’s crazy mix of folk and bluegrass.

Adam Gillen and Lucian Msamati in the National Theatre Live production of Amadeus. Image: Marc Brenner

Aug. 4

The Ringling Museum beams us up to London’s National Theatre, for a filmed performance of the Peter Shaffer play Amadeus. Presented in the Historic Asolo Theater.

Aug. 4-5

If bargain shopping is your favorite form of entertainment, check out the big, big annual August sale at Woman’s Exchange—clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and tons of household items starting at $1. Best of all, profits support the area’s nonprofit arts organizations and scholarships for local art students.

Flamingos at Sarasota Jungle Gardens. Image: Rick Morgan

Aug. 5-6

School bells start ringing Aug. 14 for Sarasota County public schools, and Sarasota Jungle Gardens is celebrating with a back-to-school bash—for every full-price paid adult admission, up to three kids will be admitted free this Saturday and Sunday. Bird and reptile shows, here we come!