  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

Two shows in the Cook Theatre welcome actors including FSU/Asolo Conservatory grads.

By Kay Kipling 7/6/2017 at 7:01am

Dsc 9549 3 spezjd

Wyatt C. McNeil, Kelly Elizabeth Smith, David Kortemeier, and Julia Gibson in Relatively Speaking.

Image: John Revisky

Year-round devotees of theater—those of us searching for entertainment in the hot summer months—felt the loss when the Banyan Theater Company, which had presented summertime productions for more than a decade, closed down following the death of its founder, Jerry Finn. Asolo Rep hopes to fill that gap with its new Dog Days Theatre, promising to offer “smart, contemporary works just light enough for the dog days of summer” with two shows, the first opening in previews on July 11.

According to director Greg Leaming, head of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, the move benefits not only playgoers but actors, including recent Conservatory grads, who had also been hired often by the Banyan. The new grads are given a professional opportunity onstage, working alongside seasoned professionals from both the region and around the country.

Dsc 9596 duxker

The cast of Relatively Speaking.

Image: John Revisky

The debut show, British master Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking, is a comedy of misunderstandings featuring four actors under the direction of Brendon Fox. The action centers on young lovers Greg (Wyatt C. McNeil) and Ginny (Kelly Elizabeth Smith), whose relationship is tested when Ginny pays a visit to her former, married flame (David Kortemeier) and his unsuspecting wife (Julia Gibson). Greg plans a surprise visit himself, believing the older couple are Ginny’s parents, and the laughs take off from there.

That show runs in the Cook Theatre through July 30, and is followed by an area premiere of David Pichette and R. Hamilton Wright’s stage adaptation of James M. Cain’s classic noir, Double Indemnity. Hewing more closely to the original book than the famous film version with Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck as a pair of murderous lovers, the play is onstage at the Cook Aug. 10-27 (previews Aug. 8 and 9). It stars Conservatory grad Katie Cunningham as the scheming Phyllis, current student Erik Meixelsperger as the insurance man she seduces into her plot, and longtime Asolo actor Doug Jones as suspicious investigator Keyes, along with Don Walker as the husband in danger and Sara Linares, Mike Perez and Wes Tolman in supporting roles.

Tickets to both shows are available by calling (941) 351-8000 or visiting asolorep.org.

Filed under
asolo rep, Dog Days Theatre
Show Comments

Related Content

Remembering Jerry Finn

Banyan Theater Company Founder Jerry Finn's Death is a Loss for Sarasota

03/22/2016 By Kay Kipling

Heart Beat

Beatsville Premieres at Asolo Rep This Month

04/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Dog Days

It's National Puppy Day! Here are Gratuitous Photos of Our Staffers' Cute Dogs

03/23/2017 By Staff

Review

World Premiere Beatsville Jazzes at Asolo Rep

05/08/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

06/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

07/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Circus Days

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

07/05/2017 By Ilene Denton

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

06/30/2017

Things to Do

Find an Activity

06/30/2017

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe