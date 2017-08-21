A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

August 23

Take a break from work and join the staff of the South Florida Museum for its weekly brown-bag lunch. Every Wednesday, a member of the museum staff gives a talk focusing on a different aspect of the world or an event happening in the museum. This week’s talk is “A Brief History of Computers” with Terri Hallbach, IT project manager. Don’t forget to bring your lunch!

August 24

Goodbyes Consignment is bringing back a Southgate Village Plaza evening out featuring light bites, drinks, food trucks and clothing for sale. This event will kick-off with Hem Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Bring any clothing you need hemmed to while you’re shopping around, and Southgate seamstress Susan Murphy will get you fitted.

August 26

Head to Mandeville Beer Garden for beer, dinner, free popcorn and a movie. This week’s movie is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages.

August 27

Take a Sunday stroll down the Bradenton Riverwalk and enjoy brunch from Mattison’s City Grille and live blues music by RJ Howson. This event is part of a recurring series every fourth Sunday of the month. Table reservations for brunch are required.

August 31

Join Julie Deffense at the USF Culinary Innovation Lab in Lakewood Ranch for a class on basic figure modeling for cakes. Using fondant or Wilton’s Shape-N-Amaze Edible Decorating Dough, you will learn how to fashion a puppy and his toys to put on top of a cake. Tickets include the lesson, soft drinks and desserts prepared by Julie.