A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

Including a brown-bag lunch at the South Florida Museum, a happy hour at the Southgate Village Plaza and a movie night in a beer garden.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/21/2017 at 12:21pm

Shutterstock 511493548 roqsdj

Image: Shutterstock

Lunch and Learn at the South Florida Museum

 August 23

 Take a break from work and join the staff of the South Florida Museum for its weekly brown-bag lunch. Every Wednesday, a member of the museum staff gives a talk focusing on a different aspect of the world or an event happening in the museum. This week’s talk is “A Brief History of Computers” with Terri Hallbach, IT project manager. Don’t forget to bring your lunch!

Hot August Sip 'N Stroll and Hem Happy Hour

 August 24

Goodbyes Consignment is bringing back a Southgate Village Plaza evening out featuring light bites, drinks, food trucks and clothing for sale. This event will kick-off with Hem Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Bring any clothing you need hemmed to while you’re shopping around, and Southgate seamstress Susan Murphy will get you fitted.

Mandeville Beer Garden Movie Night

August 26

Head to Mandeville Beer Garden for beer, dinner, free popcorn and a movie. This week’s movie is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages.

Bradenton Blues Brunch

August 27

Take a Sunday stroll down the Bradenton Riverwalk and enjoy brunch from Mattison’s City Grille and live blues music by RJ Howson. This event is part of a recurring series every fourth Sunday of the month. Table reservations for brunch are required.

The Wilton Method of Cake Decorating Class

 August 31

Join Julie Deffense at the USF Culinary Innovation Lab in Lakewood Ranch for a class on basic figure modeling for cakes. Using fondant or Wilton’s Shape-N-Amaze Edible Decorating Dough, you will learn how to fashion a puppy and his toys to put on top of a cake. Tickets include the lesson, soft drinks and desserts prepared by Julie.

Health & Fitness

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

