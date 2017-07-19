A Rosé Wine Dinner, a Beach Market, Sustainable Seafood and More Great Local Dining Events

July 20

Join Harry's sommeliers for five course prix fixe menu, featuring paired rose wines from the Boisset Family of Wineries. $59 per person; more info here.

July 20

$25 gets you four beers and four cheeses at this month's beer and cheese pairing, and host Jim Keaveney will share what flavors to look for during tasting and how to enjoy beer with food in general. Tickets available here.

July 22

Join Libby's to celebrate the re-opening of Osprey Avenue and taste the restaurant's new street fare bar menu. There'll be happy hour all day, BOGO on street fare menu items, and live music and street performers beginning at 7 p.m.

July 23

This Sunday market at Coquina Beach (near Coquina Cafe) in Cortez features crafts, local artists, jewelry, plants, food, apparel, produce and more.

August 6

Eleven Sarasota chefs will convene at Louies Modern for a six-course seated dinner featuring invasive, aqua-farmed, underutilized and sustainably caught seafood species. Guests will also learn about sustainable seafood practices and be guided through the evening by Indigenous chef Steve Phelps and Edible Sarasota's Tracy Freeman. The $150 ticket includes beer and wine pairings, hors d'oeuvres and a Tervis tumbler.

Through Sept. 3

For $28 per person, add the Generous Pour to your tab when dining at the Capital Grille and experience a collection of California and Oregon wines each rated 90 points or higher by some of the most respected wine reviewers in the world.