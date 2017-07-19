  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

A Rosé Wine Dinner, a Beach Market, Sustainable Seafood and More Great Local Dining Events

...including a beer-and-cheese pairing and the debut of Libby's street fare menu.

By Staff 7/19/2017 at 2:59pm

Rose wine fiveq3

Image: Shutterstock

Harry's Continental Kitchen Rose Wine Dinner

July 20

Join Harry's sommeliers for five course prix fixe menu, featuring paired rose wines from the Boisset Family of Wineries. $59 per person; more info here.

Beer and Cheese Pairing at JDub's

July 20

$25 gets you four beers and four cheeses at this month's beer and cheese pairing, and host Jim Keaveney will share what flavors to look for during tasting and how to enjoy beer with food in general. Tickets available here

Street Fare Kick-off Celebration

July 22

Join Libby's to celebrate the re-opening of Osprey Avenue and taste the restaurant's new street fare bar menu. There'll be happy hour all day, BOGO on street fare menu items, and live music and street performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Coquina Beach Market

July 23

This Sunday market at Coquina Beach (near Coquina Cafe) in Cortez features crafts, local artists, jewelry, plants, food, apparel, produce and more.

Fourth Annual Sustainable Seafood Dinner

August 6

Eleven Sarasota chefs will convene at Louies Modern for a six-course seated dinner featuring invasive, aqua-farmed, underutilized and sustainably caught seafood species. Guests will also learn about sustainable seafood practices and be guided through the evening by Indigenous chef Steve Phelps and Edible Sarasota's Tracy Freeman. The $150 ticket includes beer and wine pairings, hors d'oeuvres and a Tervis tumbler.

The Generous Pour at Capital Grille

Through Sept. 3

For $28 per person, add the Generous Pour to your tab when dining at the Capital Grille and experience a collection of California and Oregon wines each rated 90 points or higher by some of the most respected wine reviewers in the world. 

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Capital Grille

$$$$ Steakhouse 180 University Town Center Drive

Capital Grille lives up to its own high standards at the UTC mall in Sarasota.

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Harry's Rose Dinner

Editor’s Pick Harry's Continental Kitchen

Harry's Continental Kitchens first-ever rose wine dinner will showcase a five course prix fixe menu, with impeccably paired selected wines from the Boisset F...

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

06/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

06/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Rosé Wine Dinner, a Beach Market, Sustainable Seafood and More Great Local Dining Events

07/19/2017 By Staff

Don't Want None Unless You Got Bundts, Hon

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens on Fruitville Road

07/19/2017 By Megan McDonald

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

07/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

10:33am By Katherine Flanders

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Preview

For International Dance Students, Sarasota Summer Is Intensive

07/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Sarasota Improv Festival Ends with a Bang

07/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Dog Days Theatre Entertains with Relatively Speaking

07/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

07/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Lionfish Safari

This Weekend's Lionfish Derby Combines Hunting and Environmental Conservation

07/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

10:33am By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe