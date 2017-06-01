Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 1-7

Susie Jane Hunt in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

June 7-July 1

Summer fun for families: Jules Verne’s classic tale of mysterious, time-traveling Captain Nemo and his submarine journey through the deep, deep sea comes to life in a brand-new multimedia theatrical production. Expect lots of eye-popping ocean creatures. Recommended for ages 7 and up; inquire at the Asolo Rep box office about special family ticket packages.

World Oceans Day at Mote Aquarium. Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

June 3

And speaking of the deep blue sea, Mote Aquarium turns our attention to the oceans of the world—our planet’s greatest natural resource—at this annual family festival. This year’s theme is “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” in honor of the Asolo Rep production, and offers educational experiences, face painting, a musical performance by The Garbage Men (yep, their instruments are made out of empty cereal boxes and such), and a family-friendly interactive show, Jambo’s Journey. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; included with your admission to Mote.

MoZaic participates in Savor Sarasota. Image: Courtesy visitsarasota.org

June 1-14

Savor Sarasota’s back for the 12th year, a restaurant event so big it spans two weeks. If choosing among 79 area restaurants offering $18 prix fixe lunch and $32 dinners during this popular two-week dine-out event is daunting, check out the new Savor Sarasota app, with quick facts about each participating restaurant.

Sea turtle nesting season. Image: Shutterstock

Mote Turtle Walks

June 3-July 29

Join Mote Marine Laboratory-trained volunteers on a turtle walk Saturday morning—and every Saturday through July 29—as they search for turtle tracks in the sand along Longboat Key beaches. Meet at the public beach access point at 4795 Gulf of Mexico Drive at 6:45 a.m. (FYI, sea turtle hatchlings and their moms emerge at night, so participants in the early-morning turtle walks are much more likely to see their tracks.)

Jillian Louis and Jordan Ahnquist in FST's Burt & Me. Image: Alex Hill

May 31-18

Classic ‘60s tunes by the legendary songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (“I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk On By,” “What the World Needs Now”) take a leading role in this play about a pair of high school sweethearts who meet again years later. Will they or won’t they reunite? It opens Florida Studio Theatre’s summer mainstage series in the Gompertz Theatre.

Minka Wiltz in Urbanite Theatre's Naming True. Image: Brendan Ragan

June 2-July 2

An unlikely meeting between a transgender teenager and a dying woman is the theme of Urbanite Theatre’s summer season opener, Naming True. A world premiere for what is billed as “an intimate tale of survival, redemption, and the desperate need to share our stories.”