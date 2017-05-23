Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week Features New and Old Faces Alike

Sarasota's MoZaic is participating in this year's Savor Sarasota Image: Courtesy visitsarasota.org

Visit Sarasota County's 12th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week will allow diners the chance to enjoy Sarasota cuisine at reasonable prices. The event, which runs June 1-14, features award-winning restaurants and chefs from all over the area. Participating restaurants provide a three-course dinner for just $32 per person and a multi-course lunch for $16 per person.

With 79 restaurants to choose from, the selection and planning can be overwhelming to a casual diner. No worries. Just download the free Savor Sarasota App, new to this year's event. The app gives you quick facts on each restaurant and allows you to create a “favorites” list of restaurants you can’t afford to miss; it's available for download here.

With only two weeks to take in as many restaurants as possible, the smart move is to do your homework beforehand. Read up on the full lineup of restaurants and chefs on the event website. The site includes chef profiles, restaurant listings and course lists, all of which should give you a game plan before June 1.