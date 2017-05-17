New Doughnut Shop Opens

Five-O Donut Co's croissant doughnut Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

After a few days of giveaways, taste tests and soft trial runs, Five-O Donut Co officially opened for business Wednesday morning. The shop serves a mix of yeast doughnuts, croissant doughnuts and cake doughnuts, with gluten-free and vegan options, as well. Toppings include vanilla bean glazes, chopped-up Butterfingers and novelty candies like Pop Rocks. An early favorite: the croissant doughnut, a rounded square creation with a thin, crispy crust on the outside and moist layers inside.

Five-O Donut Co is located at 2241 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. For more info, call (941) 960-1370 or follow the shop on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.