Cocktail of the Week: Mi Pueblo's El Jefe Margarita

This week: The El Jefe Margarita at Mi Pueblo.

The drink: Patron silver, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, sweet-and-sour mix and a Grand Marnier floater. Sweet enough that you want the salt, but boozy enough to let you know what you're getting into. Pace yourself--that glass looks massive, and yet somehow it's even bigger than it looks.

The bar: At Mi Pueblo's University Parkway location, the L-shaped bar is a nice, dim corner set off from the dining room, an attractive after-work hangout for professionals.

Other notable potables: The cocktail menu features more than a dozen margaritas in every iteration, showcasing Mi Pueblo's extensive tequila selection. In fact, this is a great spot for tequila aficionados to find their favorites and try new flavors sans margarita mix.