  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

"Evita" at the Asolo Rep, "Once" at FST, the Chalk Festival returns to Venice and much, much more.

By Ilene Denton 11/9/2017 at 11:12am

Evita art vdydxz

Ana Isabelle as Eva Peron in the Asolo Rep production of Evita.

Image: John Revisky

Evita

Nov. 14-Dec. 30

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s exhilarating Tony Award-winning rock opera about the complex former First Lady of Argentina, Eva Peron, opens the Asolo Rep season with a musical bang. Puerto Rican-born singer-actress Ana Isabelle, hailed by Billboard magazine as “An Artist to Watch,” plays the controversial Evita. Meet the cast and hear a musical number here

Fst once fugmr4

Ben Paul Williams and Elizabeth Nestlerode. 

Image: Matthew Holler

Once

Nov. 10-Dec. 31

The surprise hit movie about a pair of Dubliners who meet and make beautiful music together became a stage sensation and won a passel of Tony Awards; now it opens Florida Studio Theatre’s mainstage season. Set largely in a pub filled with musicians, Once demands that its leads play their instruments on stage as well as sing, act and fall in love. 

Chalk festival credit rick crootof abgzyn

Chalk Festival

Image: Rick Crootof

Chalk Festival

Nov. 10-13

Hundreds of “pavement” artists gather at the Venice Airport festival grounds for this 10th annual celebration of chalk painting. Watch them make their remarkable—and ephemeral—creations, and try some chalk drawing yourself. Rounding out the Chalk Festival experience are music, poetry, refreshments and even a chance to view the art from hot air balloons with a $10 donation. 

Sarasota orchestra adolfo gutierrez arenas af3qtx

Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra opens its Masterworks season

Nov. 10-12

Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, performed by the renowned Spanish cellist, and Mahler’s soaring Symphony No. 5 open the Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks season with three performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Music director Anu Tali conducts.

Awake love orchestra vkcgol

Awake Love Orchestra

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Awake Love Orchestra

Nov. 10-11

The Ringling New Stages series opens with this playful Swedish ensemble, who present a lively blend of folk, choral and popular music. Two performances at the Historic Asolo Theater. 

Arseniohall x8d9u2

ArsenioHall

Image: Courtesy McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Arsenio Hall at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

Nov. 10-11

His Emmy Award-winning late night TV talk show brought him into the homes of millions; now Arsenio Hall comes to the intimate McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre for four shows Friday and Saturday nights.

Thumbnail 2 ode to edgar allan poe c3sfut

A sand sculpture entry from a past Siesta Key Crystal Classic.

Image: StudioF.com

Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Nov. 10-13

The area’s biggest sand sculpture festival returns to Siesta Beach with two dozen of the nation’s top sand sculptors. Marvel at their creations, take a free sand-sculpting lesson of your own; sign up for the amateur competition and cheer on the “quick sand” speed sculpting competition. Plus food and drink vendors; and music from Reverend Barry & The Funktastic Soul, Kettle of Fish, Jah Movement and One Night Rodeo. The complete schedule is at siestakeycrystalclassic.com. 

Sarasota youth opera rootabaga promo 300 xxgsjn

The cast of Sarasota Youth Opera's Rootabaga Country.

Image: Rod Millington

Sarasota Youth Opera “Rootabaga Country”

Nov. 11-12

The bright young singers of the Sarasota Opera’s Youth Opera program each fall bring us a delightfully sung and staged opera with a positive message for the whole family. This year’s is an adaptation of Carl Sandburg’s famed 1922 Rootabaga Stories. Two performances at the Opera House.  

Van wezel celtic thunder icheb7

Celtic Thunder

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Celtic Thunder Symphony

Nov. 15 

Those debonair Irishmen return to the Van Wezel accompanied by a full orchestra to perform the hit songs that have sold more than two million records worldwide.

Shutterstock 162049547 suirjl

Image: Shutterstock

Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 11

The City of Sarasota, together with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, sponsors the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Sarasota. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Van Wezel presents Celtic Thunder Symphony 2017

Editor’s Pick $36-$91 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Celtic Thunder - Symphony returns with their dynamic live music experience and uplifting songs accentuated by a full symphony orchestra.

Opera

Sarasota Opera Presents Rootabaga Country

Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Youth Opera presents its new commission, Rootabaga Country.

Special Events

Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival

Siesta Key Beach

The 8th annual sand sculpture festival on America's No. 1 beach, Siesta Beach.

Comedy

Arsenio Hall

Editor’s Pick McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

The Emmy Award-winning comedian comes to McCurdy's Comedy Theatre.

Concerts

The Ringling Presents Awake Love Orchestra

$30, $10 with Student ID Historic Asolo Theater

Part of Ringling's New Stages series, "A World of Music."

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Dvořák and Mahler

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The first Masterworks concert of the season launches with Dvořák's Cello Concerto and Mahler's Symphony No. 5.

Theater

FST presents "Once"

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM Florida Studio Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical opens Florida Studio Theatre's winter mainstage season.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

10/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 12-18

10/11/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 19-25

10/18/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Breaking News

UberEATS Comes to Sarasota

11/08/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest, Cortez Stone Crab Festival and Other Local Dining Events

11/08/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Bivalve Bliss

Atlantic Beer & Oyster Opens on State Street

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Picture This

Clyde Butcher's New Gallery Opens on St. Armands Circle

11:43am By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

11:12am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Snooty's Gala

11/06/2017 By Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2017

11/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Flip Flops & Fashion

11/03/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon

11/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Lashing Out

I Tried It: Lash Lifts

10:50am By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Equestrian, Restaurateur and Do-Gooder Jaymie Klauber Keeps it Real With Her Beauty Routine

10:31am By Heather Dunhill

Next Best Thing

Yellow Strawberry's Master Stylist Richard Weintraub Talks Hair Trends to Try Now

11/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11/02/2017 By Heather Duhill

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Interior Design Awards 2017

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards Contest

11/03/2017

Real Estate Junkie

Home Tour: Tony Jacklin's Former Bradenton Residence

11/03/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Beach Residence Penthouse Sells for $4.45 Million

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Mod Man

MOD Weekend Honors Architect Tim Seibert

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Kitchen Entries in our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at Esplanade On Palmer Ranch, and More Real Estate News.

11/01/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Tiki Time

Plans for a New Restaurant and Tiki Bar at Lido Beach Spark Protest

11/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Sandimonium

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

11/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Rescuing the Reefs

Pioneering Research at Mote Marine Laboratory May Save the World's Dying Coral

11/01/2017 By Tony D'Souza

Cheers!

The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option

11/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe