Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns

The annual sand-sculpting competition returns to Siesta Key Beach Nov. 10-13.

By Stephanie Isaac 11/1/2017 at 3:37pm

Sneak Peek, 2016 first-place winner

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic returns to Siesta Key Beach from November 10–13. Artists travel from all over the world to create massive, intricate sculptures using only sand and water. Now in its eighth year, the competition has grown each year in both size and scope. This year, live music will be playing all four days of the competition, and the Learning Curve—which was introduced last year—will provide an educational experience for children where they can learn about the different types of sand and their origins. There will also be sand-sculpting demos, an art and science lab, an amateur competition and, on Sunday, an awards presentation.

Ode to Edgar Allen Poe, 2016 second-place winner

Whatever Floats Your Boat, 2016 third-place winner

New this year: a 10-minute "Quick Sand" competition, in which two master sculptors will be given a word that they must sculpt in the sand. The audience will be able to watch the competition and choose the winner by a round of applause. 

The 2016 competition attracted 56,500 people and based on data research compiled by the Research Data Services, Inc., the overall economic impact was $8.1 million.

 
 
