Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29

Dave Koz

Nov. 28

The popular contemporary jazz saxophonist returns to the Van Wezel to get us in the holiday spirit with musical collaborators Peter White, David Benoit and Rick Braun, plus newcomer Selina Albright.

The cast of Blue Suede Shoes: Nygel Robinson, Jannie Jones, Joe Casey and Gabe Aronson.

FST Cabaret Blue Suede Shoes

Opening Nov. 29

Go back in time to the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll with hits from Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins and the King himself, Elvis, in this raucous musical revue. Your toes will be tapping…

FST Improv

FST Improv Out of Bounds

Nov. 25

Laugh off that big Thanksgiving dinner with the jolly crew at FST Improv. Out of Bounds pits two dueling comedy teams against each other to see which one can get the biggest chuckles. In FST’s clubby Bowne’s Lab.

Venice Holiday Parade and Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade

Nov. 25

Here comes Santa Claus—twice—this weekend. The busy guy will headline the 42nd annual Venice Holiday Parade along with 100 more floats, bands, clowns, Shriners and dancers. The fun starts at 7 p.m. And he’ll dash over to Siesta Key Village that same evening for its annual holiday celebration; the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Avenida del Mare and Beach Road. Happy holidays, everybody!

Orchids

Last chance to see The Orchid Show at Selby Gardens

Closing Nov. 26

Selby Gardens is open till 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; a perfect time to catch The Orchid Show before it closes Sunday.