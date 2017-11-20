  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29

Last chance to catch Selby Gardens’ Orchid Show, a mammoth Venice holiday parade and more. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

By Ilene Denton 11/20/2017 at 11:40am

Dave koz van wezel iheura

Dave Koz

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour

Nov. 28

The popular contemporary jazz saxophonist returns to the Van Wezel to get us in the holiday spirit with musical collaborators Peter White, David Benoit and Rick Braun, plus newcomer Selina Albright.

Fst blue suede shoes vznrt0

The cast of Blue Suede Shoes: Nygel Robinson, Jannie Jones, Joe Casey and Gabe Aronson. 

Image: Matthew Holler

FST Cabaret Blue Suede Shoes

Opening Nov. 29

Go back in time to the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll with hits from Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins and the King himself, Elvis, in this raucous musical revue. Your toes will be tapping…

Fst improv cast kxx99b

FST Improv

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

FST Improv Out of Bounds

Nov. 25

Laugh off that big Thanksgiving dinner with the jolly crew at FST Improv. Out of Bounds pits two dueling comedy teams against each other to see which one can get the biggest chuckles. In FST’s clubby Bowne’s Lab.

Venice Holiday Parade and Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade

Nov. 25

Here comes Santa Claus—twice—this weekend. The busy guy will headline the 42nd annual Venice Holiday Parade along with 100 more floats, bands, clowns, Shriners and dancers. The fun starts at 7 p.m. And he’ll dash over to Siesta Key Village that same evening for its annual holiday celebration; the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Avenida del Mare and Beach Road. Happy holidays, everybody! 

Orchid fwhsko

Orchids

Image: Shutterstock

Last chance to see The Orchid Show at Selby Gardens

Closing Nov. 26

Selby Gardens is open till 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; a perfect time to catch The Orchid Show before it closes Sunday.

Weekend Planner
Concerts

Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Presented by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

