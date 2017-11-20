Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29
Last chance to catch Selby Gardens’ Orchid Show, a mammoth Venice holiday parade and more. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour
Nov. 28
The popular contemporary jazz saxophonist returns to the Van Wezel to get us in the holiday spirit with musical collaborators Peter White, David Benoit and Rick Braun, plus newcomer Selina Albright.
FST Cabaret Blue Suede Shoes
Opening Nov. 29
Go back in time to the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll with hits from Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins and the King himself, Elvis, in this raucous musical revue. Your toes will be tapping…
FST Improv Out of Bounds
Nov. 25
Laugh off that big Thanksgiving dinner with the jolly crew at FST Improv. Out of Bounds pits two dueling comedy teams against each other to see which one can get the biggest chuckles. In FST’s clubby Bowne’s Lab.
Venice Holiday Parade and Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade
Nov. 25
Here comes Santa Claus—twice—this weekend. The busy guy will headline the 42nd annual Venice Holiday Parade along with 100 more floats, bands, clowns, Shriners and dancers. The fun starts at 7 p.m. And he’ll dash over to Siesta Key Village that same evening for its annual holiday celebration; the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Avenida del Mare and Beach Road. Happy holidays, everybody!
Last chance to see The Orchid Show at Selby Gardens
Closing Nov. 26
Selby Gardens is open till 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; a perfect time to catch The Orchid Show before it closes Sunday.